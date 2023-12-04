NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. Week 13 Monday CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI:…

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 13 Monday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI: QB Joe Burrow, CB Cameron Taylor-Britt, T Devin Cochran, DT Devonnsha Maxwell, S Tycen Anderson. JACKSONVILLE: CB Christian Braswell, TE Luke Farrell, TE Leonard Taylor, G Cooper Hodges, T Cam Robinson, LB Ventrell Miller, CB Chris Claybrooks, WR Jamal Agnew, WR Jaylon Moore.

