NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 4, 2023, 6:34 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 13
Monday

CINCINNATI BENGALS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — CINCINNATI: QB Joe Burrow, CB Cameron Taylor-Britt, T Devin Cochran, DT Devonnsha Maxwell, S Tycen Anderson. JACKSONVILLE: CB Christian Braswell, TE Luke Farrell, TE Leonard Taylor, G Cooper Hodges, T Cam Robinson, LB Ventrell Miller, CB Chris Claybrooks, WR Jamal Agnew, WR Jaylon Moore.

