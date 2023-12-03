Live Radio
NFL Inactive Report

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 2:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.

Week 13
Sunday

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — CAROLINA: S Vonn Bell, CB Shaquill Griffin, TE Hayden Hurst, LB DJ Johnson, OT Ricky Lee, WR Terrace Marshall, TE Tommy Tremble. TAMPA BAY: LB Lavonte David, CB Jamel Dean, LB SirVocea Dennis, RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, OT Brandon Walton, LB Devin White, QB John Wolford.

