NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Tuesday No. 1 South Carolina (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan St., Wednesday. No. 2 UCLA (7-0) did not…

Listen now to WTOP News

Tuesday

No. 1 South Carolina (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan St., Wednesday.

No. 2 UCLA (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. CS Northridge, Thursday.

No. 3 NC State (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Liberty, Sunday.

No. 4 Iowa (8-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa St., Wednesday.

No. 5 Texas (9-0) did not play. Next: vs. Long Beach St., Wednesday.

No. 6 Southern Cal (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. UC Riverside, Sunday.

No. 7 LSU (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, Sunday.

No. 8 Colorado (9-1) beat Texas-Arlington 95-74. Next: TBA.

No. 9 Stanford (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Portland, Friday.

No. 10 Baylor (7-0) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware St., Thursday.

No. 11 Utah (7-1) did not play. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Thursday.

No. 12 Ohio St. (7-1) beat Ohio 85-45. Next: vs. No. 25 Penn St., Sunday.

No. 13 Kansas St. (7-1) did not play. Next: vs. McNeese St., Wednesday.

No. 14 Notre Dame (6-1) did not play. Next: vs. Lafayette, Wednesday.

No. 15 Virginia Tech (5-2) did not play. Next: vs. LIU Brooklyn, Wednesday.

No. 16 Indiana (7-1) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Saturday.

No. 17 UConn (4-3) did not play. Next: vs. Ball St., Wednesday.

No. 18 Louisville (8-1) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Sunday.

No. 19 Marquette (8-0) did not play. Next: at Illinois St., Sunday.

No. 20 Florida St. (6-2) did not play. Next: vs. Jacksonville, Thursday.

No. 21 Washington St. (10-1) beat S. Dakota St. 69-64. Next: vs. Washington, Sunday.

No. 22 Creighton (6-1) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Sunday.

No. 23 Gonzaga (8-2) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

No. 24 North Carolina (5-3) did not play. Next: vs. UNC-Greensboro, Wednesday.

No. 25 Penn St. (7-2) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Ohio St., Sunday.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.