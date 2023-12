NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Friday No. 1 Purdue (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. E. Kentucky, Friday. No. 2 Kansas (11-1) beat Yale 75-60.…

No. 1 Purdue (11-1) did not play. Next: vs. E. Kentucky, Friday.

No. 2 Kansas (11-1) beat Yale 75-60. Next: at Wichita St., Saturday.

No. 3 Houston (12-0) did not play. Next: vs. Penn, Saturday.

No. 4 Arizona (9-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 FAU, Saturday.

No. 5 UConn (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. John’s, Saturday.

No. 6 Marquette (10-3) beat Georgetown 81-51. Next: vs. No. 12 Creighton, Saturday.

No. 7 Oklahoma (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cent. Arkansas, Thursday.

No. 8 Tennessee (9-3) did not play. Next: TBA.

No. 9 Kentucky (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Illinois St., Friday.

No. 10 Baylor (10-2) beat MVSU 107-48. Next: TBA.

No. 11 North Carolina (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Charleston Southern, Friday.

No. 12 Creighton (9-3) did not play. Next: at No. 6 Marquette, Saturday.

No. 13 Illinois (9-2) beat Missouri 97-73. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Friday.

No. 14 FAU (9-2) did not play. Next: at No. 4 Arizona, Saturday.

No. 15 Gonzaga (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego St., Friday.

No. 16 Colorado St. (11-1) beat Loyola Marymount 76-67. Next: vs. Adams St., Friday.

No. 17 BYU (11-1) beat Bellarmine 101-59. Next: vs. Wyoming, Saturday.

No. 18 Clemson (10-1) beat Queens (NC) 109-79. Next: vs. Radford, Friday.

No. 19 Texas (9-2) beat Texas A&M-CC 71-55. Next: vs. UNC-Greensboro, Friday.

No. 20 James Madison (12-0) beat Morgan St. 89-75. Next: vs. Texas St., Saturday.

No. 21 Duke (8-3) did not play. Next: vs. Queens (NC), Saturday.

No. 22 Virginia (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Morgan St., Wednesday.

No. 23 Memphis (9-2) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 24 Wisconsin (9-3) beat Chicago St. 80-53. Next: TBA.

No. 25 Mississippi (11-0) did not play. Next: at Southern Miss., Saturday.

