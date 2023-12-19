NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 13 258 1614 20 124.2 C.Schrader, Missouri 12 247…

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg O.Gordon, Oklahoma St. 13 258 1614 20 124.2 C.Schrader, Missouri 12 247 1489 13 124.1 K.Vidal, Troy 13 280 1582 14 121.7 O.Hampton, North Carolina 12 234 1442 15 120.2 T.Brooks, Texas Tech 13 289 1542 10 118.6 A.Jeanty, Boise St. 12 221 1351 14 112.6 M.Carroll, Georgia St. 12 274 1350 13 112.5 A.Estime, Notre Dame 12 210 1341 18 111.8 J.Ott, California 12 244 1303 12 108.6 R.Harvey, UCF 12 211 1296 16 108.0 P.Boone, Toledo 13 194 1400 15 107.7 J.Brooks, Texas 11 187 1139 10 103.5 K.Robinson, San Jose St. 11 157 1124 18 102.2 Q.Cooley, Liberty 13 213 1322 16 101.7 E.Bailey, TCU 12 223 1209 8 100.8 I.Mahdi, Texas State 12 199 1209 10 100.8 D.Neal, Kansas 12 183 1209 15 100.8 M.Hughes, Tulane 13 243 1290 7 99.2 J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico 12 189 1190 17 99.2 D.Martinez, Oregon St. 12 194 1185 9 98.8 A.Brown, N. Illinois 12 187 1164 10 97.0 K.Lynch-Adams, Umass 12 236 1157 12 96.4 H.Waylee, Wyoming 9 146 856 5 95.1 T.Henderson, Ohio St. 9 137 854 11 94.9 R.Ali, Marshall 11 203 1043 14 94.8 J.Daniels, LSU 12 135 1134 10 94.5 F.Gore, Southern Miss. 12 231 1131 10 94.2 D.Johnson, Washington 12 201 1113 14 92.8 K.Monangai, Rutgers 12 217 1099 7 91.6 L.Webb, South Alabama 11 186 1007 16 91.5 J.Buckley, W. Michigan 11 189 1003 10 91.2 D.Giddens, Kansas St. 12 195 1075 9 89.6 B.Allen, Wisconsin 11 181 984 12 89.5 R.Davis, Kentucky 12 186 1066 13 88.8 L.Allen, Syracuse 12 225 1062 9 88.5 Q.Judkins, Mississippi 12 237 1052 15 87.7 C.Kiner, Cincinnati 12 192 1047 5 87.2 B.Watson, Memphis 12 177 1045 14 87.1 M.Cooper, Ball St. 12 227 1043 4 86.9 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 181 1128 13 86.8 A.Adeyi, North Texas 12 143 1017 6 84.8 T.Stewart, Bowling Green 9 125 762 8 84.7 J.Wright, Tennessee 12 137 1013 4 84.4 B.Daily, Army 11 215 901 7 81.9 K.Salter, Liberty 13 153 1064 12 81.8 B.Irving, Oregon 13 172 1063 10 81.8 J.White, Georgia Southern 11 160 889 9 80.8 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 12 172 966 9 80.5 T.Castellanos, Boston College 12 194 957 11 79.8 B.Corum, Michigan 13 218 1028 24 79.1 J.Hunter, Auburn 11 146 865 7 78.6 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 12 156 931 7 77.6 R.Amos, Miami (Ohio) 14 210 1075 13 76.8 N.Noel, Appalachian St. 11 173 834 5 75.8 M.Jackson, Jacksonville St. 12 146 897 7 74.8 E.Michel, Air Force 10 169 747 9 74.7 P.Mafah, Clemson 12 168 894 9 74.5 D.Edwards, Georgia 11 158 818 11 74.4 A.Watkins, Tulsa 12 197 889 4 74.1 W.Shipley, Clemson 11 156 798 5 72.5 K.Allen, Penn St. 12 162 851 6 70.9 J.Coleman, Arizona 12 123 851 5 70.9 C.Steele, UCLA 12 167 847 6 70.6 T.Benson, Florida St. 13 156 905 14 69.6 K.Robichaux, Boston College 10 150 691 7 69.1 C.Edwards, Uconn 9 123 618 4 68.7 T.Etienne, Florida 11 131 753 8 68.5 M.Johnson, Florida 12 152 817 5 68.1 D.Hankins, UTEP 12 157 812 5 67.7 S.Bangura, Ohio 12 178 811 7 67.6 J.Jackson, Utah 11 153 742 4 67.5 Q.Conley, San Jose St. 12 127 809 8 67.4 D.Mockobee, Purdue 12 172 807 6 67.2 J.Brown, UAB 12 158 803 12 66.9 C.Donaldson, West Virginia 12 171 798 11 66.5 N.Carter, Michigan St. 12 186 792 4 66.0 C.Skattebo, Arizona St. 12 164 788 9 65.7 J.Marks, Mississippi St. 9 121 573 4 63.7 T.Harden, UCLA 13 156 827 8 63.6 K.Barnes, UTSA 11 139 698 6 63.5 A.Tecza, Navy 12 126 758 5 63.2 N.Wright, South Florida 12 168 757 7 63.1 J.Waters, Duke 12 142 753 12 62.8 B.Brown, South Florida 12 189 745 11 62.1 L.McCammon, FAU 11 149 681 5 61.9 L.Williams, Iowa 13 164 804 1 61.8 J.McClellan, Alabama 13 166 803 6 61.8 D.Pavia, New Mexico St. 15 175 925 7 61.7 O.Adaway, North Texas 12 123 738 6 61.5 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 12 144 737 5 61.4 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 12 155 727 8 60.6 K.Kelly, Ball St. 12 134 723 7 60.2 Z.Webb, Jacksonville St. 12 132 708 7 59.0 M.Anderson, South Carolina 12 143 707 3 58.9 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 137 586 5 58.6 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 163 702 8 58.5 T.Ward, Kansas St. 11 124 643 5 58.5 Z.Larrier, Air Force 10 133 579 5 57.9 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 12 120 688 7 57.3 T.Burgess, UTEP 11 124 620 2 56.4 V.Davis, UNLV 13 132 722 6 55.5 R.Hemby, Maryland 12 135 663 4 55.2 K.Drones, Virginia Tech 12 146 642 4 53.5 L.Lingard, Akron 12 143 641 4 53.4 S.Evans, E. Michigan 12 142 635 12 52.9 D.Grainger, Georgia St. 12 135 625 8 52.1 C.Porter, Northwestern 12 156 618 4 51.5 R.Cook, Buffalo 12 148 609 6 50.8 Z.Wallace, Arkansas St. 11 121 556 6 50.5 J.Ellison, Wake Forest 11 120 548 1 49.8 K.Black, James Madison 12 131 594 1 49.5 B.Armstrong, NC State 11 126 544 6 49.5 G.Garcia, Kent St. 11 138 544 2 49.5 H.Haarberg, Nebraska 10 120 483 5 48.3 S.Dollars, Nevada 11 151 527 6 47.9 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 12 125 574 2 47.8 T.Lawton, James Madison 12 126 568 5 47.3 D.Richardson, Baylor 11 125 519 1 47.2 S.Lawrence, FIU 12 125 566 4 47.2 E.Jones, Cincinnati 12 155 560 4 46.7 J.Nubin, Minnesota 12 124 535 3 44.6 J.Mayden, San Diego St. 12 128 528 5 44.0 P.Thorne, Auburn 12 125 520 3 43.3 J.Glover, Utah 12 121 513 2 42.8 J.Thomas, Kent St. 11 133 454 2 41.3 B.Lewis, Nevada 12 120 495 4 41.2 G.Wimsatt, Rutgers 12 122 488 9 40.7 R.Harris, East Carolina 12 129 485 5 40.4 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 12 123 470 5 39.2 J.Milroe, Alabama 12 140 468 12 39.0 O.Allison, Ohio 12 139 452 3 37.7 K.Jefferson, Arkansas 12 161 447 2 37.2 D.Smith, Houston 12 138 429 6 35.8 N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee 12 139 402 2 33.5 K.Pace, Virginia 12 125 382 1 31.8 J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan 12 121 366 10 30.5 J.Lamson, Stanford 12 120 334 5 27.8 C.Fancher, Marshall 10 120 273 4 27.3 G.Wilson, Old Dominion 12 130 291 4 24.2 C.Ward, Washington St. 12 120 144 8 12.0

