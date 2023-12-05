NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

Leading Rushers
|G
|Car
|RuYD
|Tds
|Yds Pg
|O.Gordon, Oklahoma St.
|13
|258
|1614
|20
|124.2
|C.Schrader, Missouri
|12
|247
|1489
|13
|124.1
|K.Vidal, Troy
|13
|280
|1582
|14
|121.7
|T.Brooks, Texas Tech
|12
|268
|1443
|9
|120.2
|O.Hampton, North Carolina
|12
|234
|1442
|15
|120.2
|A.Jeanty, Boise St.
|11
|204
|1266
|14
|115.1
|J.Ott, California
|11
|229
|1261
|11
|114.6
|M.Carroll, Georgia St.
|12
|274
|1350
|13
|112.5
|A.Estime, Notre Dame
|12
|210
|1341
|18
|111.8
|R.Harvey, UCF
|12
|211
|1296
|16
|108.0
|P.Boone, Toledo
|13
|194
|1400
|15
|107.7
|J.Brooks, Texas
|11
|187
|1139
|10
|103.5
|K.Robinson, San Jose St.
|11
|157
|1124
|18
|102.2
|Q.Cooley, Liberty
|13
|213
|1322
|16
|101.7
|E.Bailey, TCU
|12
|223
|1209
|8
|100.8
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|12
|199
|1209
|10
|100.8
|D.Neal, Kansas
|12
|183
|1209
|15
|100.8
|M.Hughes, Tulane
|13
|243
|1290
|7
|99.2
|J.Croskey-Merritt, New Mexico
|12
|189
|1185
|17
|98.8
|D.Martinez, Oregon St.
|12
|194
|1185
|9
|98.8
|A.Brown, N. Illinois
|12
|187
|1164
|10
|97.0
|K.Lynch-Adams, Umass
|12
|236
|1157
|12
|96.4
|H.Waylee, Wyoming
|9
|146
|856
|5
|95.1
|T.Henderson, Ohio St.
|9
|137
|854
|11
|94.9
|R.Ali, Marshall
|11
|203
|1043
|14
|94.8
|J.Daniels, LSU
|12
|135
|1134
|10
|94.5
|F.Gore, Southern Miss.
|12
|231
|1131
|10
|94.2
|D.Johnson, Washington
|12
|201
|1113
|14
|92.8
|K.Monangai, Rutgers
|12
|217
|1099
|7
|91.6
|L.Webb, South Alabama
|11
|186
|1007
|16
|91.5
|J.Buckley, W. Michigan
|11
|189
|1003
|10
|91.2
|D.Giddens, Kansas St.
|12
|195
|1075
|9
|89.6
|B.Allen, Wisconsin
|11
|181
|984
|12
|89.5
|J.White, Georgia Southern
|10
|159
|891
|9
|89.1
|R.Davis, Kentucky
|12
|186
|1066
|13
|88.8
|L.Allen, Syracuse
|12
|225
|1061
|9
|88.4
|Q.Judkins, Mississippi
|12
|237
|1052
|15
|87.7
|C.Kiner, Cincinnati
|12
|192
|1047
|5
|87.2
|B.Watson, Memphis
|12
|177
|1045
|14
|87.1
|M.Cooper, Ball St.
|12
|227
|1043
|4
|86.9
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|13
|181
|1128
|13
|86.8
|A.Adeyi, North Texas
|12
|143
|1017
|6
|84.8
|T.Stewart, Bowling Green
|9
|125
|762
|8
|84.7
|J.Wright, Tennessee
|12
|137
|1013
|4
|84.4
|K.Salter, Liberty
|13
|153
|1064
|12
|81.8
|B.Irving, Oregon
|13
|172
|1063
|10
|81.8
|B.Daily, Army
|10
|188
|817
|7
|81.7
|T.Castellanos, Boston College
|12
|194
|957
|11
|79.8
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|11
|152
|877
|9
|79.7
|B.Corum, Michigan
|13
|218
|1028
|24
|79.1
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|11
|146
|865
|7
|78.6
|M.Jackson, Jacksonville St.
|11
|133
|860
|7
|78.2
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|12
|156
|931
|7
|77.6
|N.Noel, Appalachian St.
|11
|173
|834
|5
|75.8
|E.Michel, Air Force
|10
|169
|747
|9
|74.7
|P.Mafah, Clemson
|12
|168
|894
|9
|74.5
|D.Edwards, Georgia
|11
|158
|818
|11
|74.4
|A.Watkins, Tulsa
|12
|197
|889
|4
|74.1
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|11
|156
|798
|5
|72.5
|K.Allen, Penn St.
|12
|162
|851
|6
|70.9
|J.Coleman, Arizona
|12
|123
|851
|5
|70.9
|C.Steele, UCLA
|12
|167
|847
|6
|70.6
|T.Benson, Florida St.
|13
|156
|905
|14
|69.6
|K.Robichaux, Boston College
|10
|150
|691
|7
|69.1
|R.Amos, Miami (Ohio)
|13
|177
|895
|12
|68.8
|C.Edwards, Uconn
|9
|123
|618
|4
|68.7
|T.Etienne, Florida
|11
|131
|753
|8
|68.5
|M.Johnson, Florida
|12
|152
|817
|5
|68.1
|D.Hankins, UTEP
|12
|157
|812
|5
|67.7
|S.Bangura, Ohio
|12
|178
|811
|7
|67.6
|J.Jackson, Utah
|11
|153
|742
|4
|67.5
|Q.Conley, San Jose St.
|12
|127
|809
|8
|67.4
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|12
|172
|807
|6
|67.2
|J.Brown, UAB
|12
|158
|803
|12
|66.9
|C.Donaldson, West Virginia
|12
|171
|798
|11
|66.5
|N.Carter, Michigan St.
|12
|186
|792
|4
|66.0
|A.Tecza, Navy
|11
|117
|724
|5
|65.8
|C.Skattebo, Arizona St.
|12
|164
|788
|9
|65.7
|J.Marks, Mississippi St.
|9
|121
|573
|4
|63.7
|K.Barnes, UTSA
|11
|139
|698
|6
|63.5
|N.Wright, South Florida
|12
|168
|757
|7
|63.1
|J.Waters, Duke
|12
|142
|753
|12
|62.8
|B.Brown, South Florida
|12
|189
|745
|11
|62.1
|L.McCammon, FAU
|11
|149
|681
|5
|61.9
|L.Williams, Iowa
|13
|164
|804
|1
|61.8
|J.McClellan, Alabama
|13
|166
|803
|6
|61.8
|O.Adaway, North Texas
|12
|123
|738
|6
|61.5
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|12
|144
|737
|5
|61.4
|D.Pavia, New Mexico St.
|14
|157
|853
|6
|60.9
|J.Kibodi, Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|129
|729
|7
|60.8
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|12
|155
|727
|8
|60.6
|K.Kelly, Ball St.
|12
|134
|723
|7
|60.2
|T.Harden, UCLA
|12
|136
|722
|6
|60.2
|M.Anderson, South Carolina
|12
|143
|707
|3
|58.9
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|137
|586
|5
|58.6
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|163
|702
|8
|58.5
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|11
|124
|643
|5
|58.5
|Z.Larrier, Air Force
|10
|133
|579
|5
|57.9
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|12
|120
|688
|7
|57.3
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|11
|124
|620
|2
|56.4
|V.Davis, UNLV
|13
|132
|722
|6
|55.5
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|12
|135
|663
|4
|55.2
|K.Drones, Virginia Tech
|12
|146
|642
|4
|53.5
|L.Lingard, Akron
|12
|143
|641
|4
|53.4
|S.Evans, E. Michigan
|12
|142
|635
|12
|52.9
|D.Grainger, Georgia St.
|12
|135
|625
|8
|52.1
|C.Porter, Northwestern
|12
|156
|618
|4
|51.5
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|12
|148
|609
|6
|50.8
|Z.Wallace, Arkansas St.
|11
|121
|556
|6
|50.5
|J.Ellison, Wake Forest
|11
|120
|548
|1
|49.8
|K.Black, James Madison
|12
|131
|594
|1
|49.5
|B.Armstrong, NC State
|11
|126
|544
|6
|49.5
|G.Garcia, Kent St.
|11
|138
|544
|2
|49.5
|H.Haarberg, Nebraska
|10
|120
|483
|5
|48.3
|S.Dollars, Nevada
|11
|151
|527
|6
|47.9
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|12
|125
|574
|2
|47.8
|T.Lawton, James Madison
|12
|126
|568
|5
|47.3
|D.Richardson, Baylor
|11
|125
|519
|1
|47.2
|S.Lawrence, FIU
|12
|125
|566
|4
|47.2
|E.Jones, Cincinnati
|12
|155
|560
|4
|46.7
|J.Nubin, Minnesota
|12
|124
|535
|3
|44.6
|J.Mayden, San Diego St.
|12
|128
|528
|5
|44.0
|P.Thorne, Auburn
|12
|125
|520
|3
|43.3
|J.Glover, Utah
|12
|121
|513
|2
|42.8
|J.Thomas, Kent St.
|11
|133
|454
|2
|41.3
|B.Lewis, Nevada
|12
|120
|495
|4
|41.2
|G.Wimsatt, Rutgers
|12
|122
|488
|9
|40.7
|R.Harris, East Carolina
|12
|129
|485
|5
|40.4
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|12
|123
|470
|5
|39.2
|J.Milroe, Alabama
|12
|140
|468
|12
|39.0
|O.Allison, Ohio
|12
|139
|452
|3
|37.7
|K.Jefferson, Arkansas
|12
|161
|447
|2
|37.2
|D.Smith, Houston
|12
|138
|429
|6
|35.8
|N.Vattiato, Middle Tennessee
|12
|139
|402
|2
|33.5
|K.Pace, Virginia
|12
|125
|382
|1
|31.8
|J.Bauer, Cent. Michigan
|12
|121
|366
|10
|30.5
|J.Lamson, Stanford
|12
|120
|334
|5
|27.8
|C.Fancher, Marshall
|10
|120
|273
|4
|27.3
|G.Wilson, Old Dominion
|11
|122
|165
|2
|15.0
|C.Ward, Washington St.
|12
|120
|144
|8
|12.0
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.