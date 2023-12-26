NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns
|G
|No
|KRYd
|Avg
|R.Briggs, Utah St.
|11
|1
|50
|50.00
|J.Ott, California
|12
|3
|144
|48.00
|K.Nowling, E. Michigan
|10
|1
|44
|44.00
|R.Rochelle, Rutgers
|12
|4
|165
|41.25
|K.Austin, Liberty
|12
|1
|41
|41.00
|T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina
|12
|1
|41
|41.00
|J.Noel, Iowa St.
|11
|5
|202
|40.40
|K.Johnson, Iowa
|9
|2
|77
|38.50
|D.Spann, Florida St.
|8
|6
|222
|37.00
|K.Wilson, Texas State
|12
|10
|367
|36.70
|J.Green, Clemson
|2
|1
|36
|36.00
|K.Williams, Washington St.
|12
|1
|36
|36.00
|K.Johnson, Colorado St.
|4
|5
|179
|35.80
|M.Golden, Houston
|9
|9
|321
|35.67
|S.Tyler, Minnesota
|11
|3
|107
|35.67
|J.Price, Notre Dame
|12
|9
|320
|35.56
|J.Caston, Southern Miss.
|12
|5
|176
|35.20
|E.Brooks, Fresno St.
|13
|1
|35
|35.00
|Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan
|12
|1
|34
|34.00
|T.Conerly, UNLV
|9
|1
|34
|34.00
|R.Johnson, Nebraska
|3
|3
|102
|34.00
|Z.Thomas, Mississippi St.
|11
|6
|202
|33.67
|D.Sumo-Karngbaye, Kentucky
|12
|1
|33
|33.00
|R.Reese, Baylor
|12
|12
|394
|32.83
|L.Smithson, Washington St.
|8
|7
|224
|32.00
|B.Brown, Kentucky
|12
|15
|476
|31.73
|J.Jordan, Louisville
|13
|2
|63
|31.50
|D.Stanley, Utah
|8
|2
|62
|31.00
|J.Harrison, Marshall
|13
|23
|704
|30.61
|B.Tuten, Virginia Tech
|12
|16
|489
|30.56
|A.Marshall, Army
|11
|2
|61
|30.50
|D.Downing, Purdue
|12
|2
|60
|30.00
|J.Mitchell, Uconn
|11
|1
|30
|30.00
|A.Tyus, Northwestern
|12
|1
|30
|30.00
|J.Stuart, Toledo
|11
|16
|477
|29.81
|E.Davies, Virginia
|9
|2
|59
|29.50
|M.Sherrod, Fresno St.
|12
|8
|236
|29.50
|X.Townsend, UCF
|12
|6
|177
|29.50
|J.Platt, FAU
|9
|1
|29
|29.00
|T.Potts, Penn St.
|11
|1
|29
|29.00
|B.Smith, Miami
|12
|20
|579
|28.95
|E.Badger, Arizona St.
|11
|20
|578
|28.90
|L.Thomas, W. Michigan
|12
|4
|115
|28.75
|S.Louis, Tulane
|13
|18
|517
|28.72
|J.Cross, Arkansas St.
|13
|23
|654
|28.43
|D.Claiborne, Wake Forest
|10
|10
|284
|28.40
|S.Price, Mississippi St.
|9
|1
|28
|28.00
|J.Gray, NC State
|10
|15
|419
|27.93
|K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio)
|12
|5
|138
|27.60
|P.Kingston, BYU
|12
|6
|164
|27.33
|D.Lester, UNLV
|13
|3
|82
|27.33
|J.Chislom, Memphis
|11
|1
|27
|27.00
|M.Mews, Georgia
|13
|15
|402
|26.80
|D.McCray, Texas Tech
|13
|26
|696
|26.77
|D.Bell, Georgia
|13
|6
|160
|26.67
|I.Mahdi, Texas State
|12
|20
|529
|26.45
|M.Hill, South Florida
|12
|9
|238
|26.44
|M.Blake, San Diego St.
|12
|3
|79
|26.33
|K.Logan, Kansas
|12
|7
|184
|26.29
|D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern
|12
|23
|604
|26.26
|J.Horn, Colorado
|12
|7
|183
|26.14
|J.De Jesus, UNLV
|13
|29
|755
|26.03
|J.Lucas, Indiana
|12
|22
|572
|26.00
|R.McCulloch, California
|12
|1
|26
|26.00
|K.Mullings, Michigan
|11
|1
|26
|26.00
|I.Paige, Old Dominion
|11
|1
|26
|26.00
|C.Azema, Northwestern
|10
|7
|179
|25.57
|T.Tracy, Purdue
|11
|16
|408
|25.50
|R.Williams, Alabama
|13
|2
|51
|25.50
|Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|33
|840
|25.45
|T.Vaughn, Utah St.
|13
|9
|227
|25.22
|N.Singleton, Penn St.
|12
|12
|302
|25.17
|K.Jackson, LSU
|12
|11
|276
|25.09
|L.Bunkley-Shelton, Oklahoma
|11
|1
|25
|25.00
|K.Law, Alabama
|12
|15
|375
|25.00
|J.Vandeross, Toledo
|13
|2
|50
|25.00
|T.Etienne, Florida
|11
|9
|224
|24.89
|S.Smith, Memphis
|12
|18
|445
|24.72
|D.Griffin-Taylor, Louisiana Tech
|8
|9
|222
|24.67
|L.Keys, Tulane
|10
|3
|74
|24.67
|W.Wright, Florida St.
|5
|3
|74
|24.67
|W.McCoy, UTSA
|10
|7
|172
|24.57
|S.Harris, Louisiana Tech
|12
|7
|170
|24.29
|J.McGowan, Vanderbilt
|12
|19
|461
|24.26
|O.Cooper, Colorado
|9
|1
|24
|24.00
|T.Hill, Nebraska
|12
|6
|144
|24.00
|E.Holley, Toledo
|10
|3
|72
|24.00
|N.McMillan, Buffalo
|7
|1
|24
|24.00
|D.Patterson, FIU
|12
|1
|24
|24.00
|K.Robinson, Texas
|12
|19
|456
|24.00
|D.Walker, Kentucky
|12
|1
|24
|24.00
|K.Wetjen, Iowa
|13
|13
|312
|24.00
|R.Daniels, SMU
|13
|7
|167
|23.86
|D.Ngata, Washington
|8
|16
|380
|23.75
|B.Wisloski, Maryland
|11
|15
|353
|23.53
|J.Haynes, Georgia Tech
|13
|2
|47
|23.50
|K.Wilcher, Illinois
|10
|11
|258
|23.45
|B.Battie, Auburn
|12
|24
|562
|23.42
|K.Davis, Miami (Ohio)
|13
|13
|304
|23.38
|K.Williams, Wake Forest
|11
|8
|187
|23.38
|H.Rutledge, Charlotte
|10
|20
|467
|23.35
|G.Bernard, Washington
|12
|10
|233
|23.30
|T.Moore, Duke
|12
|10
|233
|23.30
|D.Thomas, Charlotte
|12
|4
|93
|23.25
|M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan
|12
|25
|581
|23.24
|K.Johnson, Pittsburgh
|12
|15
|347
|23.13
|H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan
|13
|9
|208
|23.11
|Q.Jackson, Rice
|12
|15
|346
|23.07
|S.Bolden, Oregon St.
|12
|17
|392
|23.06
|K.Benjamin, Tulsa
|12
|3
|69
|23.00
|L.Burden, Missouri
|12
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Edwards, Ball St.
|12
|1
|23
|23.00
|C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt
|11
|2
|46
|23.00
|A.Henry, New Mexico
|9
|1
|23
|23.00
|T.Holloway, Virginia Tech
|12
|1
|23
|23.00
|L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt
|12
|1
|23
|23.00
|K.Ives, Nebraska
|3
|1
|23
|23.00
|M.Johnson, FAU
|10
|2
|46
|23.00
|D.Latulas, Louisiana Tech
|9
|1
|23
|23.00
|T.Lavine, SMU
|13
|1
|23
|23.00
|A.Morrow, Colorado St.
|9
|1
|23
|23.00
|L.Wilson, North Texas
|12
|1
|23
|23.00
|M.Tucker, Appalachian St.
|14
|23
|526
|22.87
|K.Lewis, FAU
|11
|4
|91
|22.75
|X.Johnson, Ohio St.
|12
|11
|250
|22.73
|X.Williams, Kent St.
|12
|15
|340
|22.67
|C.Dike, Wisconsin
|11
|11
|249
|22.64
|J.Brown, Texas Tech
|11
|2
|45
|22.50
|M.Foster, Michigan St.
|12
|2
|45
|22.50
|J.Jackson, E. Michigan
|13
|18
|405
|22.50
|K.Lesane, NC State
|12
|2
|45
|22.50
|T.Burgess, UTEP
|11
|9
|202
|22.44
|M.Everhart, TCU
|12
|29
|647
|22.31
|B.Sheppert, Kent St.
|12
|14
|311
|22.21
|J.Farooq, Oklahoma
|12
|19
|422
|22.21
|E.Messer, W. Kentucky
|13
|15
|333
|22.20
|A.Willis, Southern Miss.
|12
|27
|599
|22.19
|J.Brown, UAB
|12
|15
|331
|22.07
|K.Christon, San Diego St.
|12
|15
|331
|22.07
|C.Leary, Georgia Tech
|13
|21
|463
|22.05
|T.Arnold, Alabama
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Bullock, Nebraska
|12
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Henning, Northwestern
|12
|15
|330
|22.00
|J.Himon, Northwestern
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|A.Jean, Florida
|4
|2
|44
|22.00
|P.Jones, Duke
|12
|4
|88
|22.00
|T.Keith, Bowling Green
|12
|7
|154
|22.00
|K.Martin, Louisiana-Lafayette
|13
|1
|22
|22.00
|H.Nyberg, BYU
|12
|2
|44
|22.00
|W.Sullivan, FAU
|8
|1
|22
|22.00
|L.Griffin, Mississippi St.
|12
|14
|307
|21.93
|C.Gordon, Baylor
|11
|9
|197
|21.89
|J.Hatfield, East Carolina
|12
|9
|197
|21.89
|D.Jones, New Mexico
|8
|8
|175
|21.88
|D.Cobb, Georgia Southern
|12
|13
|284
|21.85
|D.Gill, Syracuse
|13
|12
|262
|21.83
|M.Turner, Louisville
|13
|5
|109
|21.80
|C.McCray, Kent St.
|9
|9
|196
|21.78
|I.Sategna, Arkansas
|12
|23
|500
|21.74
|M.Gillie, Ball St.
|10
|14
|304
|21.71
|R.Akles, New Mexico St.
|14
|8
|173
|21.62
|P.Fox, West Virginia
|12
|8
|172
|21.50
|S.Wiglusz, Ohio
|12
|2
|43
|21.50
|J.Bond, East Carolina
|9
|9
|193
|21.44
|D.Williams, Tennessee
|12
|12
|257
|21.42
|Z.Mundell, Army
|6
|3
|64
|21.33
|X.Legette, South Carolina
|12
|10
|213
|21.30
|R.Joseph, Miami
|9
|7
|149
|21.29
|D.Barksdale, James Madison
|13
|15
|319
|21.27
|B. Brewton, Uconn
|2
|5
|106
|21.20
|W.Shipley, Clemson
|11
|5
|106
|21.20
|J.Nabors, Baylor
|9
|16
|338
|21.12
|R.Owens, Texas A&M
|12
|11
|232
|21.09
|J.Gill, Fresno St.
|13
|25
|527
|21.08
|T.Bradley, Navy
|12
|22
|462
|21.00
|D.Edwards, Colorado
|12
|5
|105
|21.00
|R.Hill, Florida St.
|11
|2
|42
|21.00
|C.Hood, North Carolina
|6
|1
|21
|21.00
|K.Horton, North Texas
|12
|32
|672
|21.00
|P.Jones, Virginia
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|J.Love, Notre Dame
|12
|2
|42
|21.00
|J.Patterson, Bowling Green
|11
|2
|42
|21.00
|A.Patterson, FIU
|9
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Ross, Troy
|14
|11
|231
|21.00
|D.Starling, Virginia
|2
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Vele, Utah
|10
|1
|21
|21.00
|D.Ward, North Texas
|12
|1
|21
|21.00
|B.Domino, Uconn
|9
|16
|335
|20.94
|J.Ford, Tulsa
|12
|12
|251
|20.92
|J.Nixon, Oklahoma St.
|12
|11
|230
|20.91
|C.Yankoff, UCLA
|13
|16
|334
|20.88
|M.Johnson, Missouri
|11
|7
|146
|20.86
|T.Chapman, North Carolina
|10
|4
|83
|20.75
|J.Embry, Bowling Green
|11
|12
|249
|20.75
|C.Stone, Hawaii
|11
|16
|331
|20.69
|K.Marion, BYU
|12
|19
|393
|20.68
|Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee
|10
|3
|62
|20.67
|M.Matthews, Utah
|12
|15
|309
|20.60
|G.Payne, Notre Dame
|12
|2
|41
|20.50
|M.Phillips, Sam Houston St.
|12
|18
|368
|20.44
|D.England-Chisolm, Middle Tennessee
|12
|8
|163
|20.38
|R.Lewis, Georgia St.
|12
|8
|163
|20.38
|A.Asante, Wyoming
|12
|6
|122
|20.33
|A.Martin, Troy
|14
|3
|61
|20.33
|S.Martin, Temple
|12
|27
|548
|20.30
|K.Dudley, Boise St.
|10
|20
|405
|20.25
|A.Bedgood, Liberty
|13
|22
|444
|20.18
|J.Armstead, San Diego St.
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|M.Dixon, SMU
|12
|3
|60
|20.00
|A.Ferrucci, Boston College
|3
|1
|20
|20.00
|W.Grimes, Wake Forest
|11
|2
|40
|20.00
|J.Hunter, Auburn
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|D.Jackson, Minnesota
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|T.Johnson, Missouri
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|J.Knox, Mississippi
|11
|1
|20
|20.00
|C.Lacy, South Alabama
|12
|2
|40
|20.00
|K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|12
|1
|20
|20.00
|W.Nixon, Washington
|13
|1
|20
|20.00
|T.Rudolph, N. Illinois
|13
|11
|220
|20.00
|M.Tease, Texas A&M
|7
|2
|40
|20.00
|L.Victor, Washington St.
|11
|4
|80
|20.00
|A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe
|10
|19
|376
|19.79
|D.Lewis, New Mexico
|6
|4
|79
|19.75
|B.Presley, Oklahoma St.
|13
|20
|393
|19.65
|L.James, Old Dominion
|13
|20
|392
|19.60
|J.Bracey, FIU
|12
|9
|176
|19.56
|D.Goffney, Colorado St.
|11
|9
|176
|19.56
|J.Brady, New Mexico St.
|15
|6
|117
|19.50
|P.Bryant, Illinois
|12
|2
|39
|19.50
|J.Eldridge, Air Force
|13
|2
|39
|19.50
|K.Jones, UCLA
|12
|4
|78
|19.50
|M.Washington, Virginia
|12
|14
|273
|19.50
|T.Wilson, Kansas
|11
|14
|273
|19.50
|B.Hester, Akron
|12
|31
|602
|19.42
|U.Bentley, Mississippi
|12
|13
|252
|19.38
|J.Barber, Troy
|14
|3
|58
|19.33
|G.Desrosiers, Umass
|11
|31
|597
|19.26
|V.Anthony, Wisconsin
|12
|8
|154
|19.25
|M.Wiley, Arizona
|9
|4
|77
|19.25
|L.Brown, Colorado St.
|12
|9
|173
|19.22
|I.Guerendo, Louisville
|13
|9
|173
|19.22
|K.Bullock, South Alabama
|11
|11
|210
|19.09
|J. Brooks, Alabama
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Burton, FAU
|12
|10
|190
|19.00
|N.Davis, Louisiana-Monroe
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Hardy, Penn St.
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|R.Hunt, Ohio
|5
|1
|19
|19.00
|K.Johnson, Kansas St.
|10
|1
|19
|19.00
|D.Kinamon, Air Force
|8
|1
|19
|19.00
|A.Laughery, Illinois
|9
|7
|133
|19.00
|D.Mockobee, Purdue
|12
|2
|38
|19.00
|D.Roche, Old Dominion
|6
|2
|38
|19.00
|G.Snodgrass, Nebraska
|12
|1
|19
|19.00
|J.Hailey, W. Michigan
|10
|12
|227
|18.92
|J.Richardson, UCF
|13
|7
|132
|18.86
|T.Ward, Kansas St.
|11
|7
|132
|18.86
|J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina
|11
|21
|395
|18.81
|M.Lemon, Southern Cal
|7
|5
|94
|18.80
|K.Shanks, UAB
|5
|5
|93
|18.60
|S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan
|12
|13
|241
|18.54
|L.Bond, Boston College
|12
|2
|37
|18.50
|G.Bryant, Oregon
|13
|14
|259
|18.50
|M.Burks, Missouri
|12
|4
|74
|18.50
|J.Celestine, Arizona
|8
|2
|37
|18.50
|M.Johnson, Troy
|1
|2
|37
|18.50
|X.White, Texas Tech
|13
|4
|74
|18.50
|C.Wright, Boise St.
|9
|2
|37
|18.50
|Z.Branch, Southern Cal
|11
|24
|442
|18.42
|O.Smith, Maryland
|12
|3
|55
|18.33
|J.Bell, Nevada
|12
|24
|439
|18.29
|S.Fresch, Rice
|12
|7
|128
|18.29
|I.Hamilton, Washington St.
|12
|5
|91
|18.20
|J.Bates, San Jose St.
|13
|9
|163
|18.11
|A.Calvert, Air Force
|13
|1
|18
|18.00
|R.Hemby, Maryland
|12
|1
|18
|18.00
|J.Johnson, Hawaii
|6
|1
|18
|18.00
|K.Joiner, South Florida
|9
|2
|36
|18.00
|J.Lane, Virginia Tech
|11
|1
|18
|18.00
|M.McWilliams, UAB
|12
|1
|18
|18.00
|N.Peat, Missouri
|11
|4
|72
|18.00
|K.Robinson, Appalachian St.
|14
|1
|18
|18.00
|K.Wilburn, Ohio
|11
|10
|179
|17.90
|P.Brooks, Kansas St.
|12
|7
|125
|17.86
|R.Cook, Buffalo
|12
|21
|375
|17.86
|D.Ford, Notre Dame
|10
|7
|125
|17.86
|R.Fournet, FIU
|11
|12
|213
|17.75
|X.Henderson, Cincinnati
|12
|12
|212
|17.67
|C.Allen, Louisiana Tech
|11
|8
|141
|17.62
|K.King, W. Michigan
|4
|7
|123
|17.57
|A. Arnold, Oregon St.
|12
|4
|70
|17.50
|P.Jenkins, Houston
|12
|8
|140
|17.50
|D.Lofton, Virginia Tech
|11
|2
|35
|17.50
|R.O’Keefe, Boston College
|5
|8
|140
|17.50
|T.Robinson, Army
|8
|4
|70
|17.50
|M.Anderson, California
|9
|7
|122
|17.43
|A.Brown, Michigan St.
|11
|3
|52
|17.33
|D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern
|11
|3
|52
|17.33
|R.White, Coastal Carolina
|11
|3
|52
|17.33
|B.Bishop, West Virginia
|12
|4
|69
|17.25
|C.Hansen, Iowa St.
|12
|5
|86
|17.20
