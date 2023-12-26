NCAA FBS Individual Kickoff Returns

Kickoff Returns G No KRYd Avg R.Briggs, Utah St. 11 1 50 50.00 J.Ott, California 12 3 144 48.00 K.Nowling,…

Kickoff Returns

G No KRYd Avg R.Briggs, Utah St. 11 1 50 50.00 J.Ott, California 12 3 144 48.00 K.Nowling, E. Michigan 10 1 44 44.00 R.Rochelle, Rutgers 12 4 165 41.25 K.Austin, Liberty 12 1 41 41.00 T.Fletcher, Coastal Carolina 12 1 41 41.00 J.Noel, Iowa St. 11 5 202 40.40 K.Johnson, Iowa 9 2 77 38.50 D.Spann, Florida St. 8 6 222 37.00 K.Wilson, Texas State 12 10 367 36.70 J.Green, Clemson 2 1 36 36.00 K.Williams, Washington St. 12 1 36 36.00 K.Johnson, Colorado St. 4 5 179 35.80 M.Golden, Houston 9 9 321 35.67 S.Tyler, Minnesota 11 3 107 35.67 J.Price, Notre Dame 12 9 320 35.56 J.Caston, Southern Miss. 12 5 176 35.20 E.Brooks, Fresno St. 13 1 35 35.00 Z.Abdus-Salaam, W. Michigan 12 1 34 34.00 T.Conerly, UNLV 9 1 34 34.00 R.Johnson, Nebraska 3 3 102 34.00 Z.Thomas, Mississippi St. 11 6 202 33.67 D.Sumo-Karngbaye, Kentucky 12 1 33 33.00 R.Reese, Baylor 12 12 394 32.83 L.Smithson, Washington St. 8 7 224 32.00 B.Brown, Kentucky 12 15 476 31.73 J.Jordan, Louisville 13 2 63 31.50 D.Stanley, Utah 8 2 62 31.00 J.Harrison, Marshall 13 23 704 30.61 B.Tuten, Virginia Tech 12 16 489 30.56 A.Marshall, Army 11 2 61 30.50 D.Downing, Purdue 12 2 60 30.00 J.Mitchell, Uconn 11 1 30 30.00 A.Tyus, Northwestern 12 1 30 30.00 J.Stuart, Toledo 11 16 477 29.81 E.Davies, Virginia 9 2 59 29.50 M.Sherrod, Fresno St. 12 8 236 29.50 X.Townsend, UCF 12 6 177 29.50 J.Platt, FAU 9 1 29 29.00 T.Potts, Penn St. 11 1 29 29.00 B.Smith, Miami 12 20 579 28.95 E.Badger, Arizona St. 11 20 578 28.90 L.Thomas, W. Michigan 12 4 115 28.75 S.Louis, Tulane 13 18 517 28.72 J.Cross, Arkansas St. 13 23 654 28.43 D.Claiborne, Wake Forest 10 10 284 28.40 S.Price, Mississippi St. 9 1 28 28.00 J.Gray, NC State 10 15 419 27.93 K.Mozee, Miami (Ohio) 12 5 138 27.60 P.Kingston, BYU 12 6 164 27.33 D.Lester, UNLV 13 3 82 27.33 J.Chislom, Memphis 11 1 27 27.00 M.Mews, Georgia 13 15 402 26.80 D.McCray, Texas Tech 13 26 696 26.77 D.Bell, Georgia 13 6 160 26.67 I.Mahdi, Texas State 12 20 529 26.45 M.Hill, South Florida 12 9 238 26.44 M.Blake, San Diego St. 12 3 79 26.33 K.Logan, Kansas 12 7 184 26.29 D.Buchannon, Georgia Southern 12 23 604 26.26 J.Horn, Colorado 12 7 183 26.14 J.De Jesus, UNLV 13 29 755 26.03 J.Lucas, Indiana 12 22 572 26.00 R.McCulloch, California 12 1 26 26.00 K.Mullings, Michigan 11 1 26 26.00 I.Paige, Old Dominion 11 1 26 26.00 C.Azema, Northwestern 10 7 179 25.57 T.Tracy, Purdue 11 16 408 25.50 R.Williams, Alabama 13 2 51 25.50 Z.Perry, Louisiana-Lafayette 13 33 840 25.45 T.Vaughn, Utah St. 13 9 227 25.22 N.Singleton, Penn St. 12 12 302 25.17 K.Jackson, LSU 12 11 276 25.09 L.Bunkley-Shelton, Oklahoma 11 1 25 25.00 K.Law, Alabama 12 15 375 25.00 J.Vandeross, Toledo 13 2 50 25.00 T.Etienne, Florida 11 9 224 24.89 S.Smith, Memphis 12 18 445 24.72 D.Griffin-Taylor, Louisiana Tech 8 9 222 24.67 L.Keys, Tulane 10 3 74 24.67 W.Wright, Florida St. 5 3 74 24.67 W.McCoy, UTSA 10 7 172 24.57 S.Harris, Louisiana Tech 12 7 170 24.29 J.McGowan, Vanderbilt 12 19 461 24.26 O.Cooper, Colorado 9 1 24 24.00 T.Hill, Nebraska 12 6 144 24.00 E.Holley, Toledo 10 3 72 24.00 N.McMillan, Buffalo 7 1 24 24.00 D.Patterson, FIU 12 1 24 24.00 K.Robinson, Texas 12 19 456 24.00 D.Walker, Kentucky 12 1 24 24.00 K.Wetjen, Iowa 13 13 312 24.00 R.Daniels, SMU 13 7 167 23.86 D.Ngata, Washington 8 16 380 23.75 B.Wisloski, Maryland 11 15 353 23.53 J.Haynes, Georgia Tech 13 2 47 23.50 K.Wilcher, Illinois 10 11 258 23.45 B.Battie, Auburn 12 24 562 23.42 K.Davis, Miami (Ohio) 13 13 304 23.38 K.Williams, Wake Forest 11 8 187 23.38 H.Rutledge, Charlotte 10 20 467 23.35 G.Bernard, Washington 12 10 233 23.30 T.Moore, Duke 12 10 233 23.30 D.Thomas, Charlotte 12 4 93 23.25 M.Lukes, Cent. Michigan 12 25 581 23.24 K.Johnson, Pittsburgh 12 15 347 23.13 H.El-Zayat, E. Michigan 13 9 208 23.11 Q.Jackson, Rice 12 15 346 23.07 S.Bolden, Oregon St. 12 17 392 23.06 K.Benjamin, Tulsa 12 3 69 23.00 L.Burden, Missouri 12 1 23 23.00 A.Edwards, Ball St. 12 1 23 23.00 C.Gillespie, Vanderbilt 11 2 46 23.00 A.Henry, New Mexico 9 1 23 23.00 T.Holloway, Virginia Tech 12 1 23 23.00 L.Humphreys, Vanderbilt 12 1 23 23.00 K.Ives, Nebraska 3 1 23 23.00 M.Johnson, FAU 10 2 46 23.00 D.Latulas, Louisiana Tech 9 1 23 23.00 T.Lavine, SMU 13 1 23 23.00 A.Morrow, Colorado St. 9 1 23 23.00 L.Wilson, North Texas 12 1 23 23.00 M.Tucker, Appalachian St. 14 23 526 22.87 K.Lewis, FAU 11 4 91 22.75 X.Johnson, Ohio St. 12 11 250 22.73 X.Williams, Kent St. 12 15 340 22.67 C.Dike, Wisconsin 11 11 249 22.64 J.Brown, Texas Tech 11 2 45 22.50 M.Foster, Michigan St. 12 2 45 22.50 J.Jackson, E. Michigan 13 18 405 22.50 K.Lesane, NC State 12 2 45 22.50 T.Burgess, UTEP 11 9 202 22.44 M.Everhart, TCU 12 29 647 22.31 B.Sheppert, Kent St. 12 14 311 22.21 J.Farooq, Oklahoma 12 19 422 22.21 E.Messer, W. Kentucky 13 15 333 22.20 A.Willis, Southern Miss. 12 27 599 22.19 J.Brown, UAB 12 15 331 22.07 K.Christon, San Diego St. 12 15 331 22.07 C.Leary, Georgia Tech 13 21 463 22.05 T.Arnold, Alabama 13 1 22 22.00 A.Bullock, Nebraska 12 1 22 22.00 A.Henning, Northwestern 12 15 330 22.00 J.Himon, Northwestern 13 1 22 22.00 A.Jean, Florida 4 2 44 22.00 P.Jones, Duke 12 4 88 22.00 T.Keith, Bowling Green 12 7 154 22.00 K.Martin, Louisiana-Lafayette 13 1 22 22.00 H.Nyberg, BYU 12 2 44 22.00 W.Sullivan, FAU 8 1 22 22.00 L.Griffin, Mississippi St. 12 14 307 21.93 C.Gordon, Baylor 11 9 197 21.89 J.Hatfield, East Carolina 12 9 197 21.89 D.Jones, New Mexico 8 8 175 21.88 D.Cobb, Georgia Southern 12 13 284 21.85 D.Gill, Syracuse 13 12 262 21.83 M.Turner, Louisville 13 5 109 21.80 C.McCray, Kent St. 9 9 196 21.78 I.Sategna, Arkansas 12 23 500 21.74 M.Gillie, Ball St. 10 14 304 21.71 R.Akles, New Mexico St. 14 8 173 21.62 P.Fox, West Virginia 12 8 172 21.50 S.Wiglusz, Ohio 12 2 43 21.50 J.Bond, East Carolina 9 9 193 21.44 D.Williams, Tennessee 12 12 257 21.42 Z.Mundell, Army 6 3 64 21.33 X.Legette, South Carolina 12 10 213 21.30 R.Joseph, Miami 9 7 149 21.29 D.Barksdale, James Madison 13 15 319 21.27 B. Brewton, Uconn 2 5 106 21.20 W.Shipley, Clemson 11 5 106 21.20 J.Nabors, Baylor 9 16 338 21.12 R.Owens, Texas A&M 12 11 232 21.09 J.Gill, Fresno St. 13 25 527 21.08 T.Bradley, Navy 12 22 462 21.00 D.Edwards, Colorado 12 5 105 21.00 R.Hill, Florida St. 11 2 42 21.00 C.Hood, North Carolina 6 1 21 21.00 K.Horton, North Texas 12 32 672 21.00 P.Jones, Virginia 10 1 21 21.00 J.Love, Notre Dame 12 2 42 21.00 J.Patterson, Bowling Green 11 2 42 21.00 A.Patterson, FIU 9 1 21 21.00 D.Ross, Troy 14 11 231 21.00 D.Starling, Virginia 2 1 21 21.00 D.Vele, Utah 10 1 21 21.00 D.Ward, North Texas 12 1 21 21.00 B.Domino, Uconn 9 16 335 20.94 J.Ford, Tulsa 12 12 251 20.92 J.Nixon, Oklahoma St. 12 11 230 20.91 C.Yankoff, UCLA 13 16 334 20.88 M.Johnson, Missouri 11 7 146 20.86 T.Chapman, North Carolina 10 4 83 20.75 J.Embry, Bowling Green 11 12 249 20.75 C.Stone, Hawaii 11 16 331 20.69 K.Marion, BYU 12 19 393 20.68 Z.Dobson, Middle Tennessee 10 3 62 20.67 M.Matthews, Utah 12 15 309 20.60 G.Payne, Notre Dame 12 2 41 20.50 M.Phillips, Sam Houston St. 12 18 368 20.44 D.England-Chisolm, Middle Tennessee 12 8 163 20.38 R.Lewis, Georgia St. 12 8 163 20.38 A.Asante, Wyoming 12 6 122 20.33 A.Martin, Troy 14 3 61 20.33 S.Martin, Temple 12 27 548 20.30 K.Dudley, Boise St. 10 20 405 20.25 A.Bedgood, Liberty 13 22 444 20.18 J.Armstead, San Diego St. 12 1 20 20.00 M.Dixon, SMU 12 3 60 20.00 A.Ferrucci, Boston College 3 1 20 20.00 W.Grimes, Wake Forest 11 2 40 20.00 J.Hunter, Auburn 11 1 20 20.00 D.Jackson, Minnesota 12 1 20 20.00 T.Johnson, Missouri 12 1 20 20.00 J.Knox, Mississippi 11 1 20 20.00 C.Lacy, South Alabama 12 2 40 20.00 K.Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 12 1 20 20.00 W.Nixon, Washington 13 1 20 20.00 T.Rudolph, N. Illinois 13 11 220 20.00 M.Tease, Texas A&M 7 2 40 20.00 L.Victor, Washington St. 11 4 80 20.00 A.Luke, Louisiana-Monroe 10 19 376 19.79 D.Lewis, New Mexico 6 4 79 19.75 B.Presley, Oklahoma St. 13 20 393 19.65 L.James, Old Dominion 13 20 392 19.60 J.Bracey, FIU 12 9 176 19.56 D.Goffney, Colorado St. 11 9 176 19.56 J.Brady, New Mexico St. 15 6 117 19.50 P.Bryant, Illinois 12 2 39 19.50 J.Eldridge, Air Force 13 2 39 19.50 K.Jones, UCLA 12 4 78 19.50 M.Washington, Virginia 12 14 273 19.50 T.Wilson, Kansas 11 14 273 19.50 B.Hester, Akron 12 31 602 19.42 U.Bentley, Mississippi 12 13 252 19.38 J.Barber, Troy 14 3 58 19.33 G.Desrosiers, Umass 11 31 597 19.26 V.Anthony, Wisconsin 12 8 154 19.25 M.Wiley, Arizona 9 4 77 19.25 L.Brown, Colorado St. 12 9 173 19.22 I.Guerendo, Louisville 13 9 173 19.22 K.Bullock, South Alabama 11 11 210 19.09 J. Brooks, Alabama 8 1 19 19.00 J.Burton, FAU 12 10 190 19.00 N.Davis, Louisiana-Monroe 12 1 19 19.00 D.Hardy, Penn St. 10 1 19 19.00 R.Hunt, Ohio 5 1 19 19.00 K.Johnson, Kansas St. 10 1 19 19.00 D.Kinamon, Air Force 8 1 19 19.00 A.Laughery, Illinois 9 7 133 19.00 D.Mockobee, Purdue 12 2 38 19.00 D.Roche, Old Dominion 6 2 38 19.00 G.Snodgrass, Nebraska 12 1 19 19.00 J.Hailey, W. Michigan 10 12 227 18.92 J.Richardson, UCF 13 7 132 18.86 T.Ward, Kansas St. 11 7 132 18.86 J.Simpkins, Coastal Carolina 11 21 395 18.81 M.Lemon, Southern Cal 7 5 94 18.80 K.Shanks, UAB 5 5 93 18.60 S.Hicks, Cent. Michigan 12 13 241 18.54 L.Bond, Boston College 12 2 37 18.50 G.Bryant, Oregon 13 14 259 18.50 M.Burks, Missouri 12 4 74 18.50 J.Celestine, Arizona 8 2 37 18.50 M.Johnson, Troy 1 2 37 18.50 X.White, Texas Tech 13 4 74 18.50 C.Wright, Boise St. 9 2 37 18.50 Z.Branch, Southern Cal 11 24 442 18.42 O.Smith, Maryland 12 3 55 18.33 J.Bell, Nevada 12 24 439 18.29 S.Fresch, Rice 12 7 128 18.29 I.Hamilton, Washington St. 12 5 91 18.20 J.Bates, San Jose St. 13 9 163 18.11 A.Calvert, Air Force 13 1 18 18.00 R.Hemby, Maryland 12 1 18 18.00 J.Johnson, Hawaii 6 1 18 18.00 K.Joiner, South Florida 9 2 36 18.00 J.Lane, Virginia Tech 11 1 18 18.00 M.McWilliams, UAB 12 1 18 18.00 N.Peat, Missouri 11 4 72 18.00 K.Robinson, Appalachian St. 14 1 18 18.00 K.Wilburn, Ohio 11 10 179 17.90 P.Brooks, Kansas St. 12 7 125 17.86 R.Cook, Buffalo 12 21 375 17.86 D.Ford, Notre Dame 10 7 125 17.86 R.Fournet, FIU 11 12 213 17.75 X.Henderson, Cincinnati 12 12 212 17.67 C.Allen, Louisiana Tech 11 8 141 17.62 K.King, W. Michigan 4 7 123 17.57 A. Arnold, Oregon St. 12 4 70 17.50 P.Jenkins, Houston 12 8 140 17.50 D.Lofton, Virginia Tech 11 2 35 17.50 R.O’Keefe, Boston College 5 8 140 17.50 T.Robinson, Army 8 4 70 17.50 M.Anderson, California 9 7 122 17.43 A.Brown, Michigan St. 11 3 52 17.33 D.Mbadinga, Georgia Southern 11 3 52 17.33 R.White, Coastal Carolina 11 3 52 17.33 B.Bishop, West Virginia 12 4 69 17.25 C.Hansen, Iowa St. 12 5 86 17.20

