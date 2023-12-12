NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 18
Wis.-La Crosse 62, Minn.-Morris 7
Aurora 20, Coe 7
Trinity (Texas) 20, Hardin-Simmons 6
North Central (Ill.) 65, Belhaven 0
Wartburg 49, Illinois Col. 14
Whitworth 42, Chapman 28
Wheaton (Ill.) 41, Mt. St. Joseph 34
Wis.-Whitewater 42, Bethel (Minn.) 14
Mount Union 56, Alfred St. 14
Alma 32, DePauw 17
Cortland 23, Endicott 17
Grove City 21, Susquehanna 20
Johns Hopkins 62, WestConn 20
Union (N.Y.) 24, Delaware Valley 16
Ithaca 21, Springfield 7
Randolph-Macon 28, Chris. Newport 20
Second Round
Saturday, November 25
Wis.-La Crosse 56, Aurora 35
North Central (Ill.) 71, Trinity (Texas) 28
Wartburg 42, Whitworth 20
Wis.-Whitewater 49, Wheaton (Ill.) 42
Alma 24, Mount Union 20
Cortland 25, Grove City 24
Johns Hopkins 39, Union (N.Y.) 17
Randolph-Macon 46, Ithaca 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 2
North Central (Ill.) 55, Wis.-La Crosse 42
Wartburg 31, Wis.-Whitewater 28
Cortland 58, Alma 41
Randolph-Macon 39, Johns Hopkins 36
Semifinals
Saturday, December 9
North Central (Ill.) 34, Wartburg 27
Cortland 49, Randolph-Macon 14
Championship
Friday, December 15
North Central (Ill.) vs. Cortland , 7 p.m.
