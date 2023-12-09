NCAA Division III Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 18 Wis.-La Crosse 62, Minn.-Morris 7 Aurora 20, Coe 7 Trinity (Texas) 20,…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 18

Wis.-La Crosse 62, Minn.-Morris 7

Aurora 20, Coe 7

Trinity (Texas) 20, Hardin-Simmons 6

North Central (Ill.) 65, Belhaven 0

Wartburg 49, Illinois Col. 14

Whitworth 42, Chapman 28

Wheaton (Ill.) 41, Mt. St. Joseph 34

Wis.-Whitewater 42, Bethel (Minn.) 14

Mount Union 56, Alfred St. 14

Alma 32, DePauw 17

Cortland 23, Endicott 17

Grove City 21, Susquehanna 20

Johns Hopkins 62, WestConn 20

Union (N.Y.) 24, Delaware Valley 16

Ithaca 21, Springfield 7

Randolph-Macon 28, Chris. Newport 20

Second Round

Saturday, November 25

Wis.-La Crosse 56, Aurora 35

North Central (Ill.) 71, Trinity (Texas) 28

Wartburg 42, Whitworth 20

Wis.-Whitewater 49, Wheaton (Ill.) 42

Alma 24, Mount Union 20

Cortland 25, Grove City 24

Johns Hopkins 39, Union (N.Y.) 17

Randolph-Macon 46, Ithaca 0

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 2

North Central (Ill.) 55, Wis.-La Crosse 42

Wartburg 31, Wis.-Whitewater 28

Cortland 58, Alma 41

Randolph-Macon 39, Johns Hopkins 36

Semifinals

Saturday, December 9

North Central (Ill.) 34, Wartburg 27

Cortland 49, Randolph-Macon 14

Championship

North Central (Ill.) vs. Cortland , TBA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.