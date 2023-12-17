NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 18 Slippery Rock 45, East Stroudsburg 14 Charleston (W.Va.) 52, New Haven 44…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 18

Slippery Rock 45, East Stroudsburg 14

Charleston (W.Va.) 52, New Haven 44

Kutztown 38, Virginia Union 14

Lenoir-Rhyne 63, Shepherd 17

Delta St. 49, West Florida 14

Valdosta St. 62, Limestone 41

Central Mo. 56, Henderson St. 14

Grand Valley St. 21, Ferris St. 14

Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 14

Augustana (S.D.) 51, Minnesota St. 24

Central Wash. 16, Western Colo. 13, OT

Bemidji St. 10, Tex. Permian Basin 3

Second Round

Saturday, November 25

Slippery Rock 45, Tiffin 35

Kutztown 32, Charleston (W.Va.) 31

Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Benedict 25

Valdosta St. 38, Delta St. 31

Harding 35, Central Mo. 34

Grand Valley St. 24, Pittsburg St. 21

Colo. Sch. of Mines 56, Augustana (S.D.) 10

Central Wash. 21, Bemidji St. 17

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 2

Kutztown 28, Slippery Rock 16

Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Valdosta St. 7

Harding 7, Grand Valley St. 6

Colo. Sch. of Mines 38, Central Wash. 14

Semifinals

Saturday, December 9

Harding 55, Lenoir-Rhyne 14

Colo. Sch. of Mines 35, Kutztown 7

Championship

Saturday, December 16

Harding 38, Colo. Sch. of Mines 7

