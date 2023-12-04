NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, November 18
Slippery Rock 45, East Stroudsburg 14
Charleston (W.Va.) 52, New Haven 44
Kutztown 38, Virginia Union 14
Lenoir-Rhyne 63, Shepherd 17
Delta St. 49, West Florida 14
Valdosta St. 62, Limestone 41
Central Mo. 56, Henderson St. 14
Grand Valley St. 21, Ferris St. 14
Pittsburg St. 35, UIndy 14
Augustana (S.D.) 51, Minnesota St. 24
Central Wash. 16, Western Colo. 13, OT
Bemidji St. 10, Tex. Permian Basin 3
Second Round
Saturday, November 25
Slippery Rock 45, Tiffin 35
Kutztown 32, Charleston (W.Va.) 31
Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Benedict 25
Valdosta St. 38, Delta St. 31
Harding 35, Central Mo. 34
Grand Valley St. 24, Pittsburg St. 21
Colo. Sch. of Mines 56, Augustana (S.D.) 10
Central Wash. 21, Bemidji St. 17
Quarterfinals
Saturday, December 2
Kutztown 28, Slippery Rock 16
Lenoir-Rhyne 35, Valdosta St. 7
Harding 7, Grand Valley St. 6
Colo. Sch. of Mines 38, Central Wash. 14
Semifinals
Saturday, December 9
Harding vs. Lenoir-Rhyne , Noon
Colo. Sch. of Mines vs. Kutztown , 3:30 p.m.
Championship
Semifinal winners, TBA
