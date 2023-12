NCAA 2023 FCS Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 25 Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7 Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7 Richmond 49, N.C.…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 25

Mercer 17, Gardner-Webb 7

Youngstown St. 40, Duquesne 7

Richmond 49, N.C. Central 27

Southern Ill. 35, Nicholls 0

Sacramento St. 42, North Dakota 35

North Dakota St. 66, Drake 3

Chattanooga 24, Austin Peay 21

Delaware 36, Lafayette 34

Second Round

Saturday, December 2

South Dakota St. 41, Mercer 0

Villanova 45, Youngstown St. 28

UAlbany 41, Richmond 13

Idaho 20, Southern Ill. 17, OT

South Dakota 34, Sacramento St. 24

North Dakota St. 35, Montana St. 34, OT

Furman 26, Chattanooga 7

Montana 49, Delaware 19

Quarterfinals

Friday, December 8

Montana (11-1) vs. Furman (10-2), 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 9

South Dakota St. (12-0) vs. Villanova (10-2), Noon

Idaho (9-3) vs. UAlbany (10-3), 10 p.m.

South Dakota (10-2) vs. North Dakota St. (10-3), 2:30 p.m.

Semifinals

South Dakota St.-Villanova-winner vs. Idaho-UAlbany-winner, TBA

South Dakota-North Dakota St.-winner vs. Montana-Furman-winner, TBA

Championship

Saturday, January 7

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

