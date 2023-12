NBAGL Winter Showcase Cup Championship Glance

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games Indiana 113, Capital City 102 Austin 121, Maine 116 Santa Cruz 116, Motor City 112…

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 113, Capital City 102

Austin 121, Maine 116

Santa Cruz 116, Motor City 112

Westchester 114, Mexico City 104

Brimingham 116, Rip City 109

Raptors 129, Sioux Falls 110

Osceola 121, South Bay 113

College Park 100, Ontario 87

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 100, G League 88

Grand Rapids 103, Windy City 87

Rio Grande Valley 114. Memphis 106

Delaware 133, Texas 129

Austin 114, Long Island 100

Oklahoma City 117, Wisconsin 116

Iowa 121, Greensboro 92

Salt Lake City 122, Maine 99

Thursday’s Games

Westchester 127, Santa Cruz 114

Indiana 106, College Park 104

Mexico City 115, Motor City 100

Rip City 117, Rio Grande Valley 103

South Bay 128, Delaware 126

Birmingham 112, Stockton 107

Grand Rapids 113, G League 90

Capital City vs. Ontario, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Long Island, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Greensboro vs. Salt Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Osceola, 3:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Stockton Kings vs. Windy City, 6 p.m.

Championship

Westchester vs. Indiana, 7 p.m.

<

