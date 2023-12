NBAGL Winter Showcase Cup Championship Glance

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games Indiana 113, Capital City 102 Austin 121, Maine 116 Motor City vs. Santa Cruz, 2:30…

All Times EST Tuesday’s Games

Indiana 113, Capital City 102

Austin 121, Maine 116

Motor City vs. Santa Cruz, 2:30 p.m.

Mexico City vs. Westchester, 4 p.m.

Brimingham vs. Rip City, 5 p.m.

Raptors vs. Sioux Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Osceola vs. South Bay, 7:30 p.m.

College Park vs. Ontario, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland vs. G League, 12:30 p.m.

Windy City vs. Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley vs. Memphis, 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Austin vs. Long Island, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Greensboro vs. Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City vs. Maine, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 1:30 p.m.

Rip City vs. Rio Grande Valley, 4 p.m.

Delaware vs. South Bay, 4 p.m.

Stockton vs. Birmingham, 6:30 p.m.

G League vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Memphis vs. Raptors, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa vs. Long Island, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Greensboro vs. Salt Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls vs. Osceola, 3:30 p.m.

Texas vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Stockton Kings vs. Windy City, 6 p.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

<

