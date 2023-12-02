NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Capital City
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|College Park
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Delaware
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Long Island
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Maine
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Raptors
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Motor City
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Windy City
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Iowa
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Grand Rapids
|0
|7
|.000
|5½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Osceola
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Mexico City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|Texas
|2
|6
|.250
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Ontario
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|South Bay
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Stockton
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Rip City
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|G League
|0
|8
|.000
|6½
___
|Friday’s Games
Westchester 82, College Park 79
Raptors 125, Maine 114
Wisconsin 131, Motor City 122
Sioux Falls 113, Cleveland 109
South Bay 138, Salt Lake City 123
Austin 124, Birmingham 120
Rio Grande Valley 110, Mexico City 104
Stockton 110, G League 103
Santa Cruz 103, Rip City 90
|Saturday’s Games
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
G League at Stockton, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Rip City Remix at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
