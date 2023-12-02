Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 2, 2023, 3:01 PM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 7 2 .778
Capital City 5 2 .714 1
College Park 5 3 .625
Delaware 4 3 .571 2
Long Island 4 3 .571 2
Maine 4 4 .500
Greensboro 2 7 .222 5
Raptors 1 8 .111 6
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 5 1 .833
Motor City 6 3 .667 ½
Sioux Falls 6 4 .600 1
Windy City 4 3 .571
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Wisconsin 4 4 .500 2
Iowa 2 6 .250 4
Grand Rapids 0 7 .000
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Osceola 6 3 .667
Birmingham 4 3 .571 1
Mexico City 5 4 .556 1
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Austin 4 4 .500
Memphis 3 7 .300
Texas 2 6 .250
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 6 1 .857
Ontario 6 3 .667 1
South Bay 5 3 .625
Stockton 4 4 .500
Salt Lake City 4 5 .444 3
Rip City 4 5 .444 3
G League 0 8 .000

Friday’s Games

Westchester 82, College Park 79

Raptors 125, Maine 114

Wisconsin 131, Motor City 122

Sioux Falls 113, Cleveland 109

South Bay 138, Salt Lake City 123

Austin 124, Birmingham 120

Rio Grande Valley 110, Mexico City 104

Stockton 110, G League 103

Santa Cruz 103, Rip City 90

Saturday’s Games

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

