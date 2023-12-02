NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 7 2 .778 — Capital City 5 2 .714 1 College Park 5 3 .625 1½ Delaware 4 3 .571 2 Long Island 4 3 .571 2 Maine 4 4 .500 2½ Greensboro 2 7 .222 5 Raptors 1 8 .111 6 CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 5 1 .833 — Motor City 6 3 .667 ½ Sioux Falls 6 4 .600 1 Windy City 4 3 .571 1½ Cleveland 5 4 .556 1½ Wisconsin 4 4 .500 2 Iowa 2 6 .250 4 Grand Rapids 0 7 .000 5½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 — Osceola 6 3 .667 — Birmingham 4 3 .571 1 Mexico City 5 4 .556 1 Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½ Austin 4 4 .500 1½ Memphis 3 7 .300 3½ Texas 2 6 .250 3½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 6 1 .857 — Ontario 6 3 .667 1 South Bay 5 3 .625 1½ Stockton 4 4 .500 2½ Salt Lake City 4 5 .444 3 Rip City 4 5 .444 3 G League 0 8 .000 6½

___

Friday’s Games

Westchester 82, College Park 79

Raptors 125, Maine 114

Wisconsin 131, Motor City 122

Sioux Falls 113, Cleveland 109

South Bay 138, Salt Lake City 123

Austin 124, Birmingham 120

Rio Grande Valley 110, Mexico City 104

Stockton 110, G League 103

Santa Cruz 103, Rip City 90

Saturday’s Games

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

G League at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.