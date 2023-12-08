NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 8 3 .727 — College Park 7 4 .636 1 Capital City 6 4 .600 1½ Delaware 6 4 .600 1½ Long Island 6 4 .600 1½ Maine 6 5 .545 2 Greensboro 3 9 .250 5½ Raptors 1 10 .091 7 CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 9 1 .900 — Motor City 7 3 .700 2 Windy City 6 4 .600 3 Sioux Falls 7 5 .583 3 Cleveland 5 6 .455 4½ Wisconsin 4 5 .444 4½ Iowa 2 8 .200 7 Grand Rapids 1 9 .100 8 SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 7 4 .636 — Osceola 7 4 .636 — Oklahoma City 7 5 .583 ½ Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545 1 Birmingham 5 5 .500 1½ Austin 4 6 .400 2½ Texas 4 7 .364 3 Memphis 4 8 .333 3½ WEST W L Pct GB Ontario 8 4 .667 — Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 ½ South Bay 6 4 .600 1 Rip City 6 5 .545 1½ Salt Lake City 5 6 .455 2½ Stockton 4 7 .364 3½ G League 2 8 .200 5

Thursday’s Games

Maine 135, Delaware 109

Long Island 133, Raptors 905 124

Indiana 116, Cleveland 100

Capital City 139, Greensboro 107

Texas 107, Memphis 97

Rip City 103, Stockton 99

Salt Lake City 122, Ontario 113

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 109, Rio Grande Valley 90

Osceola Magic 135, Oklahoma City 114

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Rip City, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors 905 at Maine, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake at Santa Cruz, 2 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 3 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 4 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

