NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Long Island
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Maine
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|Raptors
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Windy City
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Sioux Falls
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Iowa
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Grand Rapids
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Osceola
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Austin
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Memphis
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Ontario
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|South Bay
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rip City
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Stockton
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|G League
|2
|8
|.200
|5
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Westchester 121, Raptors 109
Oklahoma City 128, Rio Grande Valley 126
Long Island 119, College Park 118
Delaware 112, Maine 109
Sioux Falls 123, Grand Rapids 112
|Thursday’s Games
Maine 135, Delaware 109
Long Island 133, Raptors 905 124
Indiana 116, Cleveland 100
Capital City 139, Greensboro 107
Texas 107, Memphis 97
Rip City 103, Stockton 99
Salt Lake City 122, Ontario 113
|Friday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.
Osceola Magic at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Rip City, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Raptors 905 at Maine, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Salt Lake at Santa Cruz, 2 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 3 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 4 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 4 p.m.
