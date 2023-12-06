NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Long Island
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Maine
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Raptors
|1
|9
|.100
|6½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Windy City
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Iowa
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|9
|.100
|7½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Osceola
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Birmingham
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Austin
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Memphis
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|3
|7
|.300
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Ontario
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Santa Cruz
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|South Bay
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rip City
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Salt Lake City
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Stockton
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|G League
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
___
|Monday’s Games
College Park 115, Long Island 112
Ontario 123, South Bay 109
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 105, Capital City 104
Oklahoma City 128, Birmingham 113
Motor City 111, Cleveland 100
Texas 116, Osceola Magic 112
Windy City 123, Wisconsin 96
Indiana 142, Sioux Falls 105
Mexico City 119, Austin 108
Ontario 119, Santa Cruz 109
G League 103, Stockton 91
|Wednesday’s Games
Westchester 121, Raptors 109
Oklahoma City 128, Rio Grande Valley 126
Long Island 119, College Park 118
Delaware 112, Maine 109
Sioux Falls 123, Grand Rapids 112
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors 905 at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rip City, 9 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.
Osceola Magic at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.