NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 8 3 .727 — Delaware 6 3 .667 1 College Park 7 4 .636 1 Capital City 5 4 .556 2 Long Island 5 4 .556 2 Maine 5 5 .500 2½ Greensboro 3 8 .273 5 Raptors 1 9 .100 6½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 8 1 .889 — Motor City 7 3 .700 1½ Windy City 6 4 .600 2½ Sioux Falls 7 5 .583 2½ Cleveland 5 5 .500 3½ Wisconsin 4 5 .444 4 Iowa 2 8 .200 6½ Grand Rapids 1 9 .100 7½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 7 4 .636 — Oklahoma City 7 4 .636 — Rio Grande Valley 6 4 .600 ½ Osceola 6 4 .600 ½ Birmingham 4 5 .444 2 Austin 4 6 .400 2½ Memphis 4 7 .364 3 Texas 3 7 .300 3½ WEST W L Pct GB Ontario 8 3 .727 — Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 1 South Bay 6 4 .600 1 Rip City 5 5 .500 2 Salt Lake City 4 6 .400 3½ Stockton 4 6 .400 3½ G League 2 8 .200 5½

Monday’s Games

College Park 115, Long Island 112

Ontario 123, South Bay 109

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 105, Capital City 104

Oklahoma City 128, Birmingham 113

Motor City 111, Cleveland 100

Texas 116, Osceola Magic 112

Windy City 123, Wisconsin 96

Indiana 142, Sioux Falls 105

Mexico City 119, Austin 108

Ontario 119, Santa Cruz 109

G League 103, Stockton 91

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 121, Raptors 109

Oklahoma City 128, Rio Grande Valley 126

Long Island 119, College Park 118

Delaware 112, Maine 109

Sioux Falls 123, Grand Rapids 112

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rip City, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 12:30 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

