NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 12:54 AM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 7 3 .700
College Park 7 3 .700
Delaware 5 3 .625 1
Capital City 5 4 .556
Maine 5 4 .556
Long Island 4 4 .500 2
Greensboro 3 8 .273
Raptors 1 8 .111
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 8 1 .889
Motor City 7 3 .700
Windy City 6 4 .600
Sioux Falls 6 5 .545 3
Cleveland 5 5 .500
Wisconsin 4 5 .444 4
Iowa 2 8 .200
Grand Rapids 1 8 .111 7
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Mexico City 7 4 .636
Osceola 6 4 .600 ½
Oklahoma City 6 4 .600 ½
Birmingham 4 5 .444 2
Austin 4 6 .400
Memphis 4 7 .364 3
Texas 3 7 .300
WEST
W L Pct GB
Ontario 8 3 .727
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 1
South Bay 6 4 .600 1
Rip City 5 5 .500 2
Salt Lake City 4 6 .400
Stockton 4 6 .400
G League 2 8 .200

Sunday’s Games

College Park 92, Westchester 90

Oklahoma City 114, Birmingham 109

Maine 103, Capital City 99

Windy City 102, Grand Rapids 92

Indiana 116, Iowa 106

Mexico City 155, Austin 109

Monday’s Games

College Park 115, Long Island 112

Ontario 123, South Bay 109

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 105, Capital City 104

Oklahoma City 128, Birmingham 113

Motor City 111, Cleveland 100

Texas 116, Osceola Magic 112

Windy City 123, Wisconsin 96

Indiana 142, Sioux Falls 105

Mexico City 119, Austin 108

Ontario 119, Santa Cruz 109

G League 103, Stockton 91

Wednesday’s Games

Raptors 905 at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rip City, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Ontario, 10 p.m.

