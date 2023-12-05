NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 7 3 .700 — College Park 7 3 .700 — Capital City 5 3 .625 1 Delaware 5 3 .625 1 Long Island 4 4 .500 2 Maine 5 4 .556 1½ Greensboro 2 8 .200 5 Raptors 1 8 .111 5½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 7 1 .875 — Motor City 6 3 .667 1½ Sioux Falls 6 4 .600 2 Cleveland 5 4 .556 2½ Windy City 5 4 .556 2½ Wisconsin 4 4 .500 3 Iowa 2 8 .200 6 Grand Rapids 1 8 .111 6½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 — Osceola 6 3 .667 — Mexico City 6 4 .600 ½ Oklahoma City 5 4 .556 1 Birmingham 4 4 .500 1½ Austin 4 4 .444 2 Memphis 4 7 .364 3 Texas 2 7 .222 4 WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 6 2 .750 — Ontario 7 3 .700 — South Bay 6 4 .600 1 Rip City 5 5 .500 2 Stockton 4 5 .444 2½ Salt Lake City 4 6 .400 3 G League 1 8 .111 5½

Sunday’s Games

College Park 92, Westchester 90

Oklahoma City 114, Birmingham 109

Maine 103, Capital City 99

Windy City 102, Grand Rapids 92

Indiana 116, Iowa 106

Mexico City 155, Austin 109

Monday’s Games

College Park 115, Long Island 112

Ontario 123, South Bay 109

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Raptors 905 at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Rip City, 9 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Ontario, 10 p.m.

