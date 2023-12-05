NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|College Park
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Long Island
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Maine
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Raptors
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Motor City
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Grand Rapids
|1
|8
|.111
|6½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Osceola
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Mexico City
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Birmingham
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.444
|2
|Memphis
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Ontario
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rip City
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|G League
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
___
|Sunday’s Games
College Park 92, Westchester 90
Oklahoma City 114, Birmingham 109
Maine 103, Capital City 99
Windy City 102, Grand Rapids 92
Indiana 116, Iowa 106
Mexico City 155, Austin 109
|Monday’s Games
College Park 115, Long Island 112
Ontario 123, South Bay 109
|Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Raptors 905 at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Rip City, 9 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Ontario, 10 p.m.
