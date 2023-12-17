NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|College Park
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Capital City
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Maine
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Raptors
|2
|12
|.413
|8½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Motor City
|9
|5
|.643
|4
|Windy City
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Iowa
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Cleveland
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Wisconsin
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Osceola
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Austin
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Ontario
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Salt Lake City
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Rip City
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|G League
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Stockton
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Indiana 148, Motor City 121
Maine 97, College Park 89
Westchester 118, Capital City 111
Birmingham 122, Osceola 119
Iowa 136, Cleveland 113
Memphis 117, Austin 116
Wisconsin 114, Grand Rapids 111
Windy City 117, Sioux Falls 99
|Saturday
Long Island 125, Delaware 117
Ontario 127, South Bay 121
College Park 99, Maine 91
Osceola 130, Mexico City 108
Grand Rapids 121, Wisconsin 83
Salt Lake 114, G League 112
Santa Cruz 121, Stockton 112
|Sunday
Austin 127, Rio Grande 126
Capital City 116, Westchester 98
Motor City 104, Windy City 102
<
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.