NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|College Park
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Capital City
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Maine
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Raptors
|2
|12
|.413
|8½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Motor City
|9
|5
|.643
|4
|Windy City
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Iowa
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Cleveland
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Wisconsin
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Osceola
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Austin
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Ontario
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Salt Lake City
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Rip City
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|G League
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
|Stockton
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Long Island 125, Delaware 117
Ontario 127, South Bay 121
College Park 99, Maine 91
Osceola 130, Mexico City 108
Grand Rapids 121, Wisconsin 83
Salt Lake 114, G League 112
Santa Cruz 121, Stockton 112
|Sunday’s Games
Austin 127, Rio Grande 126
Capital City 116, Westchester 98
Motor City 104, Windy City 102
