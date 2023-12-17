Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 8:33 PM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 10 4 .714
College Park 9 5 .643
Capital City 8 6 .571 2
Maine 8 6 .571
Delaware 8 6 .571
Long Island 8 6 .571
Greensboro 3 11 .214
Raptors 2 12 .413
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 13 1 .929
Motor City 9 5 .643 4
Windy City 8 6 .571 5
Sioux Falls 8 6 .571 5
Iowa 5 9 .357 8
Cleveland 5 9 .357 8
Wisconsin 5 9 .357 8
Grand Rapids 3 11 .214 10
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 8 6 .571
Rio Grande Valley 8 6 .571
Osceola 8 6 .571 ½
Birmingham 8 6 .571 ½
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½
Austin 6 8 .429 2
Texas 5 9 .357
Memphis 5 9 .357
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 10 4 .714
Ontario 9 5 .643 1
Salt Lake City 8 6 .571
Rip City 7 7 .500
South Bay 7 7 .500
G League 4 10 .286
Stockton 4 10 .286

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 125, Delaware 117

Ontario 127, South Bay 121

College Park 99, Maine 91

Osceola 130, Mexico City 108

Grand Rapids 121, Wisconsin 83

Salt Lake 114, G League 112

Santa Cruz 121, Stockton 112

Sunday’s Games

Austin 127, Rio Grande 126

Capital City 116, Westchester 98

Motor City 104, Windy City 102

