NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|College Park
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Capital City
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Long Island
|4
|3
|.571
|1½
|Maine
|5
|4
|.556
|1½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Raptors
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Motor City
|6
|3
|.667
|1½
|Sioux Falls
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|3
|Iowa
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|Grand Rapids
|1
|8
|.111
|6½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Osceola
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Mexico City
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Oklahoma City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Birmingham
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.444
|2
|Memphis
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Ontario
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|South Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Rip City
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|G League
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
South Bay 127, Salt Lake City 118
Delaware 123, Greensboro 113
Grand Rapids 134, Windy City 103
G League 100, Stockton 93
Indiana 120, Iowa 101
Memphis 110, Texas 109
Rip City Remix 102, Santa Cruz 95
|Sunday’s Games
College Park 92, Westchester 90
Oklahoma City 114, Birmingham 109
Maine 103, Capital City 99
Windy City 102, Grand Rapids 92
Indiana 116, Iowa 106
Mexico City 155, Austin 109
|Monday’s Games
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Raptors 905 at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
College Park at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.