NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 10 3 .769 — College Park 9 5 .643 1½ Maine 8 6 .571 2½ Delaware 8 6 .571 2½ Long Island 8 6 .571 2½ Capital City 7 6 .538 3 Greensboro 3 11 .214 7½ Raptors 2 12 .413 8½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 13 1 .929 — Windy City 8 5 .615 4½ Motor City 8 5 .615 4½ Sioux Falls 8 6 .571 5 Iowa 5 9 .357 8 Cleveland 5 9 .357 8 Wisconsin 5 9 .357 8 Grand Rapids 3 11 .214 10 SOUTH W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 — Mexico City 8 6 .571 ½ Osceola 8 6 .571 ½ Birmingham 8 6 .571 ½ Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½ Austin 5 8 .385 3 Texas 5 9 .357 3½ Memphis 5 9 .357 3½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 10 4 .714 — Ontario 9 5 .643 1 Salt Lake City 8 6 .571 1½ Rip City 7 7 .500 2½ South Bay 7 7 .500 2½ G League 4 10 .286 5½ Stockton 4 10 .286 5½

___

Friday’s Games

Indiana 148, Motor City 121

Maine 97, College Park 89

Westchester 118, Capital City 111

Birmingham 122, Osceola 119

Iowa 136, Cleveland 113

Memphis 117, Austin 116

Wisconsin 114, Grand Rapids 111

Windy City 117, Sioux Falls 99

Saturday

Long Island 125, Delaware 117

Ontario 127, South Bay 121

College Park 99, Maine 91

Osceola 130, Mexico City 108

Grand Rapids 121, Wisconsin 83

Salt Lake 114, G League 112

Santa Cruz 121, Stockton 112

Sunday

Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.