NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|College Park
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Maine
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Delaware
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Long Island
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Greensboro
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Raptors
|2
|12
|.413
|8½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Windy City
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Motor City
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Iowa
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Cleveland
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Wisconsin
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Grand Rapids
|3
|11
|.214
|10
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Mexico City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Osceola
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Austin
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Ontario
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Rip City
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|South Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|G League
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Stockton
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120
Iowa 118, Cleveland 115
Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112
G League 110, Rip City 105
|Friday’s Games
Indiana 148, Motor City 121
Maine 97, College Park 89
Westchester 118, Capital City 111
Birmingham 122, Osceola 119
Iowa 136, Cleveland 113
Memphis 117, Austin 116
Wisconsin 114, Grand Rapids 111
Windy City 117, Sioux Falls 99
|Saturday
Long Island 125, Delaware 117
Ontario 127, South Bay 121
College Park 99, Maine 91
Osceola 130, Mexico City 108
Grand Rapids 121, Wisconsin 83
G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|Sunday
Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.