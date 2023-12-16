NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 10 3 .769 — College Park 8 5 .615 2 Maine 8 5 .615 2 Delaware 8 5 .615 2 Capital City 7 6 .538 3 Long Island 7 6 .538 3 Greensboro 3 11 .214 7½ Raptors 2 12 .413 8½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 13 1 .929 — Windy City 8 5 .615 4½ Motor City 8 5 .615 4½ Sioux Falls 8 6 .571 5 Wisconsin 5 8 .385 7½ Iowa 5 9 .357 8 Cleveland 5 9 .357 8 Grand Rapids 2 11 .154 10½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 5 .615 — Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 — Birmingham 8 6 .571 ½ Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½ Osceola 7 6 .538 1 Austin 5 8 .385 3 Texas 5 9 .357 3½ Memphis 5 9 .357 3½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 4 .692 — Ontario 8 5 .615 1 South Bay 7 6 .538 2 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 2 Rip City 7 7 .500 2½ Stockton 4 9 .308 5 G League 4 9 .308 5

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112

G League 110, Rip City 105

Friday’s Games

Indiana 148, Motor City 121

Maine 97, College Park 89

Westchester 118, Capital City 111

Birmingham 122, Osceola 119

Iowa 136, Cleveland 113

Memphis 117, Austin 116

Wisconsin 114, Grand Rapids 111

Windy City 117, Sioux Falls 99

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.

