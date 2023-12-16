NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|College Park
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Maine
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Delaware
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Long Island
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Greensboro
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Raptors
|2
|12
|.413
|8½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Windy City
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Motor City
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Wisconsin
|5
|8
|.385
|7½
|Iowa
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Cleveland
|5
|9
|.357
|8
|Grand Rapids
|2
|11
|.154
|10½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Osceola
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Austin
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Memphis
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Ontario
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|South Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Rip City
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Stockton
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|G League
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120
Iowa 118, Cleveland 115
Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112
G League 110, Rip City 105
|Friday’s Games
Indiana 148, Motor City 121
Maine 97, College Park 89
Westchester 118, Capital City 111
Birmingham 122, Osceola 119
Iowa 136, Cleveland 113
Memphis 117, Austin 116
Wisconsin 114, Grand Rapids 111
Windy City 117, Sioux Falls 99
|Saturday
Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|Sunday
Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.