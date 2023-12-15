NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 10 3 .769 — College Park 8 5 .615 2 Maine 8 5 .615 2 Delaware 8 5 .615 1½ Capital City 7 6 .538 2 Long Island 7 6 .538 2 Greensboro 3 11 .214 7½ Raptors 2 12 .413 8½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 13 1 .929 — Motor City 8 5 .615 4½ Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 4½ Windy City 7 5 .583 5 Cleveland 5 8 .385 7½ Wisconsin 4 8 .333 8 Iowa 4 9 .308 8½ Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 10 SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 5 .615 — Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 — Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½ Birmingham 8 6 .571 ½ Osceola 7 6 .538 1 Austin 5 7 .417 2½ Texas 5 9 .357 3½ Memphis 4 9 .308 4 WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 4 .692 — Ontario 8 5 .615 1 South Bay 7 6 .538 2 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 2 Rip City 7 7 .500 2½ Stockton 4 9 .308 5 G League 4 9 .308 5

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112

G League 110, Rip City 105

Friday’s Games

Indiana 148, Motor City 121

Maine 97, College Park 89

Westchester 118, Capital City 111

Birmingham 122, Osceola 119

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.

