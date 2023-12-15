Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 15, 2023, 10:13 PM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 10 3 .769
College Park 8 5 .615 2
Maine 8 5 .615 2
Delaware 8 5 .615
Capital City 7 6 .538 2
Long Island 7 6 .538 2
Greensboro 3 11 .214
Raptors 2 12 .413
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 13 1 .929
Motor City 8 5 .615
Sioux Falls 8 5 .615
Windy City 7 5 .583 5
Cleveland 5 8 .385
Wisconsin 4 8 .333 8
Iowa 4 9 .308
Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 10
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 8 5 .615
Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½
Birmingham 8 6 .571 ½
Osceola 7 6 .538 1
Austin 5 7 .417
Texas 5 9 .357
Memphis 4 9 .308 4
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 9 4 .692
Ontario 8 5 .615 1
South Bay 7 6 .538 2
Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 2
Rip City 7 7 .500
Stockton 4 9 .308 5
G League 4 9 .308 5

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112

G League 110, Rip City 105

Friday’s Games

Indiana 148, Motor City 121

Maine 97, College Park 89

Westchester 118, Capital City 111

Birmingham 122, Osceola 119

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.

