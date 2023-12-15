NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|College Park
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Maine
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Delaware
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Capital City
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Long Island
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
|Raptors
|2
|12
|.413
|8½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Motor City
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|5
|.615
|4½
|Windy City
|7
|5
|.583
|5
|Cleveland
|5
|8
|.385
|7½
|Wisconsin
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|Iowa
|4
|9
|.308
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Oklahoma City
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Birmingham
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Osceola
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Memphis
|4
|9
|.308
|4
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Ontario
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|South Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Rip City
|7
|7
|.500
|2½
|Stockton
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|G League
|4
|9
|.308
|5
___
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120
Iowa 118, Cleveland 115
Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112
G League 110, Rip City 105
|Friday’s Games
Indiana 148, Motor City 121
Maine 97, College Park 89
Westchester 118, Capital City 111
Birmingham 122, Osceola 119
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday
Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.
College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.
Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
|Sunday
Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.
