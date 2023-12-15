Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

December 15, 2023

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 9 3 .750
College Park 8 4 .667 1
Delaware 8 5 .615
Capital City 7 5 .583 2
Maine 7 5 .583 2
Long Island 7 6 .538
Greensboro 3 11 .214 7
Raptors 2 12 .413 8
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 13 1 .929
Motor City 8 5 .615
Sioux Falls 8 5 .615
Windy City 7 5 .583 5
Cleveland 5 7 .417
Wisconsin 4 8 .333 8
Iowa 3 9 .250
Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 10
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 8 5 .615
Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615
Osceola 7 5 .583 ½
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½
Birmingham 7 6 .538
Austin 5 7 .417 3
Texas 5 9 .357 4
Memphis 4 9 .308
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 9 4 .692
Ontario 8 5 .615 1
South Bay 7 6 .538 2
Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 2
Rip City 7 7 .500
Stockton 4 9 .308 5
G League 4 9 .308 5

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112

G League 110, Rip City 105

Friday’s Games

Indiana 148, Motor City 121

College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Sunday

Rio Grande at Austin, 4 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 5 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.

