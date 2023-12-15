NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — College Park 8 4 .667 1 Delaware 8 5 .615 1½ Capital City 7 5 .583 2 Maine 7 5 .583 2 Long Island 7 6 .538 2½ Greensboro 3 11 .214 7 Raptors 2 12 .413 8 CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 12 1 .923 — Motor City 8 4 .667 3½ Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 4 Windy City 7 5 .583 4½ Cleveland 5 7 .417 6½ Wisconsin 4 8 .333 7½ Iowa 3 9 .250 8½ Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 9½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 5 .615 — Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 — Osceola 7 5 .583 ½ Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½ Birmingham 7 6 .538 1½ Austin 5 7 .417 3 Texas 5 9 .357 4 Memphis 4 9 .308 4½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 9 4 .692 — Ontario 8 5 .615 1 South Bay 7 6 .538 2 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 2 Rip City 7 7 .500 2½ Stockton 4 9 .308 5 G League 4 9 .308 5

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 118, Osceola 116

Indiana 110, Wisconsin 102

Capital City 110, Long Island 106

College Park 114, Greensboro 73

Oklahoma City 117, Mexico City 112

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 112

G League 110, Rip City 105

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

