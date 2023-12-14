Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 14, 2023, 11:03 PM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 9 3 .750
College Park 8 4 .667 1
Delaware 8 5 .615
Capital City 7 5 .583 2
Maine 7 5 .583 2
Long Island 7 6 .538
Greensboro 3 11 .214 7
Raptors 2 12 .413 8
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 12 1 .923
Motor City 8 4 .667
Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 4
Windy City 7 5 .583
Cleveland 5 7 .417
Wisconsin 4 8 .333
Iowa 3 9 .250
Grand Rapids 2 10 .167
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 8 5 .615
Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615
Osceola 7 5 .583 ½
Oklahoma City 8 6 .571 ½
Birmingham 7 6 .538
Austin 5 7 .417 3
Texas 5 9 .357 4
Memphis 4 9 .308
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 8 4 .667
Ontario 8 5 .615
South Bay 7 5 .583 1
Salt Lake City 7 6 .538
Rip City 7 6 .538
Stockton 4 9 .308
G League 3 9 .250 5

___

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 118, Osceola 116

Indiana 110, Wisconsin 102

Capital City 110, Long Island 106

College Park 114, Greensboro 73

Oklahoma City 117, Mexico City 112

Thursday’s Games

Delaware 125, Raptors 905 120

Iowa 118, Cleveland 115

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Long Island at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Ontario at South Bay, 6 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 7 p.m.

Mexico City at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

G League at Salt Lake, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

