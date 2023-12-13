NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Delaware
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Maine
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Long Island
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Capital City
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Raptors
|2
|11
|.154
|7½
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Motor City
|8
|4
|.667
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|8
|5
|.615
|4
|Windy City
|7
|5
|.583
|4½
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|.417
|6½
|Wisconsin
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Iowa
|3
|9
|.250
|8½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|10
|.167
|9½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Osceola
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Oklahoma City
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Birmingham
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Texas
|5
|9
|.357
|4
|Memphis
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Ontario
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|South Bay
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Salt Lake City
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Rip City
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Stockton
|4
|9
|.308
|4½
|G League
|3
|9
|.250
|5
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106
Rio Grande Valley 124, Texas 120
Long Island 108, Capital City 104
Raptors 905 122, Delaware 104
G League 108, Rip City 106
Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 126
Salt Lake City 112, Stockton 106
|Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham 118, Osceola 116
Indiana 110, Wisconsin 102
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Motor City at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.
<
