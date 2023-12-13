NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — College Park 7 4 .636 1½ Delaware 7 5 .583 2 Maine 7 5 .583 2 Long Island 7 5 .583 2 Capital City 6 5 .545 2½ Greensboro 3 10 .231 6½ Raptors 2 11 .154 7½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 12 1 .923 — Motor City 8 4 .667 3½ Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 4 Windy City 7 5 .583 4½ Cleveland 5 7 .417 6½ Wisconsin 4 8 .333 7½ Iowa 3 9 .250 8½ Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 9½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 4 .667 — Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 ½ Osceola 7 5 .583 1 Oklahoma City 7 6 .538 1½ Birmingham 7 6 .538 1½ Austin 5 7 .417 3 Texas 5 9 .357 4 Memphis 4 9 .308 4½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 4 .667 — Ontario 8 5 .615 — South Bay 7 5 .583 1 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 1½ Rip City 7 6 .538 1½ Stockton 4 9 .308 4½ G League 3 9 .250 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106

Rio Grande Valley 124, Texas 120

Long Island 108, Capital City 104

Raptors 905 122, Delaware 104

G League 108, Rip City 106

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 126

Salt Lake City 112, Stockton 106

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 118, Osceola 116

Indiana 110, Wisconsin 102

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

