Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 1:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 7 2 .778
Capital City 5 2 .714 1
College Park 5 3 .625
Delaware 5 3 .625
Long Island 4 3 .571 2
Maine 4 4 .500
Greensboro 2 8 .200
Raptors 1 8 .111 6
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 6 1 .857
Motor City 6 3 .667 1
Sioux Falls 6 4 .600
Cleveland 5 4 .556 2
Windy City 4 4 .500
Wisconsin 4 4 .500
Iowa 2 7 .222 5
Grand Rapids 1 7 .125
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667
Osceola 6 3 .667
Birmingham 4 3 .571 1
Mexico City 5 4 .556 1
Oklahoma City 4 4 .500
Austin 4 4 .500
Memphis 4 7 .364 3
Texas 2 7 .222 4
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 6 2 .750
Ontario 6 3 .667 ½
South Bay 6 3 .667 ½
Rip City 5 5 .500 2
Stockton 4 5 .444
Salt Lake City 4 6 .400 3
G League 1 8 .111

___

Saturday’s Games

South Bay 127, Salt Lake City 118

Delaware 123, Greensboro 113

Grand Rapids 134, Windy City 103

G League 100, Stockton 93

Indiana 120, Iowa 101

Memphis 110, Texas 109

Rip City Remix 102, Santa Cruz 95

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up