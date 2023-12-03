NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 7 2 .778 — Capital City 5 2 .714 1 College Park 5 3 .625 1½ Delaware 5 3 .625 1½ Long Island 4 3 .571 2 Maine 4 4 .500 2½ Greensboro 2 8 .200 5½ Raptors 1 8 .111 6 CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 6 1 .857 — Motor City 6 3 .667 1 Sioux Falls 6 4 .600 1½ Cleveland 5 4 .556 2 Windy City 4 4 .500 2½ Wisconsin 4 4 .500 2½ Iowa 2 7 .222 5 Grand Rapids 1 7 .125 5½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 6 3 .667 — Osceola 6 3 .667 — Birmingham 4 3 .571 1 Mexico City 5 4 .556 1 Oklahoma City 4 4 .500 1½ Austin 4 4 .500 1½ Memphis 4 7 .364 3 Texas 2 7 .222 4 WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 6 2 .750 — Ontario 6 3 .667 ½ South Bay 6 3 .667 ½ Rip City 5 5 .500 2 Stockton 4 5 .444 2½ Salt Lake City 4 6 .400 3 G League 1 8 .111 5½

Saturday’s Games

South Bay 127, Salt Lake City 118

Delaware 123, Greensboro 113

Grand Rapids 134, Windy City 103

G League 100, Stockton 93

Indiana 120, Iowa 101

Memphis 110, Texas 109

Rip City Remix 102, Santa Cruz 95

Sunday’s Games

Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.

Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.

