NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Capital City
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|College Park
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|1½
|Long Island
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Maine
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Greensboro
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
|Raptors
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Motor City
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|Sioux Falls
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Windy City
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Wisconsin
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Iowa
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Grand Rapids
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Osceola
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Birmingham
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Mexico City
|5
|4
|.556
|1
|Oklahoma City
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|1½
|Memphis
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Texas
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Ontario
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|South Bay
|6
|3
|.667
|½
|Rip City
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Stockton
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Salt Lake City
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|G League
|1
|8
|.111
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
South Bay 127, Salt Lake City 118
Delaware 123, Greensboro 113
Grand Rapids 134, Windy City 103
G League 100, Stockton 93
Indiana 120, Iowa 101
Memphis 110, Texas 109
Rip City Remix 102, Santa Cruz 95
|Sunday’s Games
Westchester at College Park, 2 p.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Maine at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Windy City at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 5 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Long Island at College Park, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Capital City at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Birmingham at Oklahoma City, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Motor City, 7 p.m.
Texas at Osceola Magic, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Stockton at G League, 10 p.m.
