NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — College Park 7 4 .636 1½ Delaware 7 5 .583 2 Maine 7 5 .583 2 Long Island 7 5 .583 2 Capital City 6 5 .545 2½ Greensboro 3 10 .231 6½ Raptors 2 11 .154 7½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 11 1 .917 — Motor City 8 4 .667 2 Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 3½ Windy City 7 5 .583 4 Cleveland 5 7 .417 6 Wisconsin 4 7 .364 6½ Iowa 3 9 .250 8 Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 9 SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 4 .667 — Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 ½ Osceola 7 5 .583 1 Oklahoma City 7 6 .538 1½ Birmingham 7 6 .538 1½ Austin 5 7 .417 3 Texas 5 9 .357 4 Memphis 4 9 .308 4½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 4 .667 — Ontario 8 5 .615 — South Bay 7 5 .583 1 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 1½ Rip City 7 6 .538 1½ Stockton 4 9 .308 4½ G League 3 9 .250 5

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106

Rio Grande Valley 124, Texas 120

Long Island 108, Capital City 104

Raptors 905 122, Delaware 104

G League 108, Rip City 106

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 126

Salt Lake City 112, Stockton 106

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham 118, Osceola 116

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Motor City at Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

College Park at Maine, 6:30 p.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Windy City, 8:30 p.m.

