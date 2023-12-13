NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — College Park 7 4 .636 1½ Delaware 7 5 .583 2 Maine 7 5 .583 2 Long Island 7 5 .583 2 Capital City 6 5 .545 2½ Greensboro 3 10 .231 6½ Raptors 2 11 .154 7½ CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 11 1 .917 — Motor City 8 4 .667 2 Sioux Falls 8 5 .615 3½ Windy City 7 5 .583 4 Cleveland 5 7 .417 6 Wisconsin 4 7 .364 6½ Iowa 3 9 .250 8 Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 9 SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 4 .667 — Osceola 7 4 .636 ½ Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 ½ Oklahoma City 7 6 .538 1½ Birmingham 6 6 .500 2½ Austin 5 7 .417 3 Texas 5 9 .357 4 Memphis 4 9 .308 4½ WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 8 4 .667 — Ontario 8 5 .615 — South Bay 7 5 .583 1 Salt Lake City 7 6 .538 1½ Rip City 7 6 .538 1½ Stockton 4 9 .308 4½ G League 3 9 .250 5

Sunday’s Games

Maine 130, Raptors 905 112

Westchester 117, Long Island 100

Grand Rapids 123, Iowa 102

Salt Lake 110, Santa Cruz 105

Texas 115, Austin 111

Mexico City 109, Oklahoma City 96

Motor City 115, Windy City 113

South Bay 127, Ontario 126, OT

Monday’s Games

Indiana 110, Wisconsin 101

Birmingham 102, Memphis 99

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106

Rio Grande Valley 124, Texas 120

Long Island 108, Capital City 104

Raptors 905 122, Delaware 104

G League 108, Rip City 106

Santa Cruz 130, South Bay 126

Salt Lake City 112, Stockton 106

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Osceola, 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

