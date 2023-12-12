Live Radio
NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 9:58 PM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 9 3 .750
College Park 7 4 .636
Delaware 7 5 .583 2
Maine 7 5 .583 2
Long Island 7 5 .583 2
Capital City 6 5 .545
Greensboro 3 10 .231
Raptors 2 11 .154
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 11 1 .917
Motor City 8 4 .667 2
Sioux Falls 8 5 .615
Windy City 7 5 .583 4
Cleveland 5 7 .417 6
Wisconsin 4 7 .364
Iowa 3 9 .250 8
Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 9
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 8 4 .667
Osceola 7 4 .636 ½
Rio Grande Valley 8 5 .615 ½
Oklahoma City 7 6 .538
Birmingham 6 6 .500
Austin 5 7 .417 3
Texas 5 9 .357 4
Memphis 4 9 .308
WEST
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 7 4 .636
South Bay 7 4 .636
Ontario 8 5 .615
Rip City 7 5 .583 ½
Salt Lake City 6 6 .500
Stockton 4 8 .333
G League 2 9 .182 5

Sunday’s Games

Maine 130, Raptors 905 112

Westchester 117, Long Island 100

Grand Rapids 123, Iowa 102

Salt Lake 110, Santa Cruz 105

Texas 115, Austin 111

Mexico City 109, Oklahoma City 96

Motor City 115, Windy City 113

South Bay 127, Ontario 126, OT

Monday’s Games

Indiana 110, Wisconsin 101

Birmingham 102, Memphis 99

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls 110, Motor City 106

Rio Grande Valley 124, Texas 120

Long Island 108, Capital City 104

Raptors 905 122, Delaware 104

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sough Bay, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Osceola, 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

