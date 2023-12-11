NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Maine
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Long Island
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Raptors
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.727
|2
|Windy City
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Iowa
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|10
|.167
|8½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Osceola
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Oklahoma City
|7
|6
|.538
|1½
|Birmingham
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Austin
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Texas
|5
|8
|.385
|3½
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|South Bay
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Ontario
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Rip City
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Stockton
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|G League
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
|Saturday’s Games
Delaware 139, Greensboro 119
Windy City 110, Wisconsin 102
Rip City 103, Stockton 100
Indiana 146, Cleveland 117
Rio Grande Valley 132, Birmingham 99
Austin 124, Texas 122
|Sunday’s Games
Maine 130, Raptors 905 112
Westchester 117, Long Island 100
Grand Rapids 123, Iowa 102
Salt Lake 110, Santa Cruz 105
Texas 115, Austin 111
Mexico City 109, Oklahoma City 96
Motor City 115, Windy City 113
South Bay 127, Ontario 126, OT
|Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, noon
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.
Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sough Bay, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday’s games
Birmingham at Osceola, 10:30 a.m.
Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.
