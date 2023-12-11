NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage…

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

All Times EST

EAST W L Pct GB Westchester 9 3 .750 — College Park 7 4 .636 1½ Delaware 7 4 .636 1½ Capital City 6 4 .600 2 Maine 7 5 .583 2 Long Island 6 5 .545 2½ Greensboro 3 10 .231 6½ Raptors 1 11 .083 8 CENTRAL W L Pct GB Indiana 10 1 .909 — Motor City 7 3 .727 2 Windy City 7 5 .583 3½ Sioux Falls 7 5 .583 3½ Cleveland 5 7 .417 5½ Wisconsin 4 6 .400 5½ Iowa 3 9 .250 7½ Grand Rapids 2 10 .167 8½ SOUTH W L Pct GB Mexico City 8 4 .667 — Osceola 7 4 .636 ½ Rio Grande Valley 7 5 .583 1 Oklahoma City 7 6 .538 1½ Birmingham 5 6 .455 2½ Austin 5 7 .417 3 Texas 5 8 .385 3½ Memphis 4 8 .333 4 WEST W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 7 4 .636 — South Bay 7 4 .636 — Ontario 8 5 .615 — Rip City 7 5 .583 ½ Salt Lake City 6 6 .500 1½ Stockton 4 8 .333 3½ G League 2 9 .182 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 139, Greensboro 119

Windy City 110, Wisconsin 102

Rip City 103, Stockton 100

Indiana 146, Cleveland 117

Rio Grande Valley 132, Birmingham 99

Austin 124, Texas 122

Sunday’s Games

Maine 130, Raptors 905 112

Westchester 117, Long Island 100

Grand Rapids 123, Iowa 102

Salt Lake 110, Santa Cruz 105

Texas 115, Austin 111

Mexico City 109, Oklahoma City 96

Motor City 115, Windy City 113

South Bay 127, Ontario 126, OT

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.

Texas at Rio Grande Valley, noon

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.

Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Sough Bay, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Birmingham at Osceola, 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 9 p.m.

