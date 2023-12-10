NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|All Times EST
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Maine
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Long Island
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|Raptors
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|2½
|Windy City
|7
|4
|.636
|3
|Sioux Falls
|7
|5
|.583
|3½
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Iowa
|3
|9
|.250
|7½
|Grand Rapids
|2
|10
|.167
|8½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Osceola
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Oklahoma City
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Birmingham
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Austin
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Ontario
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|South Bay
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rip City
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Stockton
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|G League
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
|Friday’s Games
Birmingham 109, Rio Grande Valley 90
Osceola Magic 135, Oklahoma City 114
Iowa 119, Grand Rapids 109
Santa Cruz 153, G League 118
|Saturday’s Games
Delaware 139, Greensboro 119
Windy City 110, Wisconsin 102
Rip City 103, Stockton 100
Indiana 146, Cleveland 117
Rio Grande Valley 132, Birmingham 99
Austin 124, Texas 122
|Sunday’s Games
Maine 130, Raptors 905 112
Westchester 117, Long Island 100
Grand Rapids 123, Iowa 102
Salt Lake at Santa Cruz, 5 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 5:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 6 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 6 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 6 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sioux Falls at Motor City, 11 a.m.
Texas at Rio Grande Valley, noon
Capital City at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors 905, 7:30 p.m.
Rip City at G League, 10 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Sough Bay, 10 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.