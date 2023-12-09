NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.
|EAST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Westchester
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|College Park
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Capital City
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Long Island
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Maine
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|5½
|Raptors
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|CENTRAL
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Indiana
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Motor City
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Windy City
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Sioux Falls
|7
|5
|.583
|3
|Cleveland
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Wisconsin
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Iowa
|3
|8
|.273
|6½
|Grand Rapids
|1
|10
|.091
|8½
|SOUTH
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Mexico City
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Osceola
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Oklahoma City
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Rio Grande Valley
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Birmingham
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Austin
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Memphis
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|WEST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Ontario
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|South Bay
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Rip City
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Salt Lake City
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Stockton
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|G League
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Maine 135, Delaware 109
Long Island 133, Raptors 905 124
Indiana 116, Cleveland 100
Capital City 139, Greensboro 107
Texas 107, Memphis 97
Rip City 103, Stockton 99
Salt Lake City 122, Ontario 113
|Friday’s Games
Birmingham 109, Rio Grande Valley 90
Osceola Magic 135, Oklahoma City 114
Iowa 119, Grand Rapids 109
Santa Cruz 153, G League 118
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Delaware, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Rip City, 4 p.m.
Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Raptors 905 at Maine, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Salt Lake at Santa Cruz, 2 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 3 p.m.
Motor City at Windy City, 4 p.m.
South Bay at Ontario, 4 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Wisconsin at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Memphis at Birmingham, 6 p.m.
