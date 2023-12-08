Live Radio
Home » Sports » NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

NBAGL Showcase Cup Glance

The Associated Press

December 8, 2023, 11:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For Showcase Cup play, the league’s 31 teams are separated into four regional divisions. The teams with the best winning-percentage in each region, along with the next four teams across the league with the best win-percentages, will advance to compete for the Showcase Cup in a single-elimination tournament during the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play two games outside of the Showcase Cup tournament during the event.

EAST
W L Pct GB
Westchester 8 3 .727
College Park 7 4 .636 1
Capital City 6 4 .600
Delaware 6 4 .600
Long Island 6 4 .600
Maine 6 5 .545 2
Greensboro 3 9 .250
Raptors 1 10 .091 7
CENTRAL
W L Pct GB
Indiana 9 1 .900
Motor City 7 3 .700 2
Windy City 6 4 .600 3
Sioux Falls 7 5 .583 3
Cleveland 5 6 .455
Wisconsin 4 5 .444
Iowa 3 8 .273
Grand Rapids 1 10 .091
SOUTH
W L Pct GB
Mexico City 7 4 .636
Osceola 7 4 .636
Oklahoma City 7 5 .583 ½
Rio Grande Valley 6 5 .545 1
Birmingham 5 5 .500
Austin 4 6 .400
Texas 4 7 .364 3
Memphis 4 8 .333
WEST
W L Pct GB
Ontario 8 4 .667
Santa Cruz 6 3 .667 ½
South Bay 6 4 .600 1
Rip City 6 5 .545
Salt Lake City 5 6 .455
Stockton 4 7 .364
G League 2 8 .200 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Maine 135, Delaware 109

Long Island 133, Raptors 905 124

Indiana 116, Cleveland 100

Capital City 139, Greensboro 107

Texas 107, Memphis 97

Rip City 103, Stockton 99

Salt Lake City 122, Ontario 113

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 109, Rio Grande Valley 90

Osceola Magic 135, Oklahoma City 114

Iowa 119, Grand Rapids 109

Santa Cruz at G League, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Delaware, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Rip City, 4 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham, 6 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Raptors 905 at Maine, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Salt Lake at Santa Cruz, 2 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Mexico City, 3 p.m.

Motor City at Windy City, 4 p.m.

South Bay at Ontario, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up