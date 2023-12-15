Live Radio
National Women’s Soccer League 2024 Expansion Draft List

The Associated Press

December 15, 2023, 8:23 PM

By The Associated Press
Friday

Selections of Bay FC and Utah Royals FC. Previous team in parentheses:

Bay FC

1. Alyssa Malonson (D, OL Reign)

3. Tess Boade (F, North Carolina Courage)

5. Rachel Hill (F, San Diego Wave FC)

7. Katelyn Rowland (GK, North Carolina Courage)

9. Pass

11. Pass

12. Sierra Enge (M, San Diego Wave FC)

Utah Royals FC

2. Elyse Bennett (F, OL Reign)

4. Paige Monaghan (F, Racing Louisville FC)

6. Pass

8. Pass

10. Pass

