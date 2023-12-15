National Women’s Soccer League 2024 Expansion Draft List

|By The Associated Press
|Friday
Selections of Bay FC and Utah Royals FC. Previous team in parentheses:
|Bay FC
1. Alyssa Malonson (D, OL Reign)
3. Tess Boade (F, North Carolina Courage)
5. Rachel Hill (F, San Diego Wave FC)
7. Katelyn Rowland (GK, North Carolina Courage)
9. Pass
11. Pass
12. Sierra Enge (M, San Diego Wave FC)
|Utah Royals FC
2. Elyse Bennett (F, OL Reign)
4. Paige Monaghan (F, Racing Louisville FC)
6. Pass
8. Pass
10. Pass
