Salah hailed as ‘super, super special’ after 200th goal for Liverpool sparks win

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah believed Liverpool was brewing another special season after his 200th goal for the club sparked a comeback win in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Salah scored with a helpful deflection straight after Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew was sent off for a second yellow card in the 75th minute. Liverpool had been lackluster for the entire away game until Salah’s equalizer but they suddenly took control and prevailed 2-1 and took over top spot in the league.

He could see similarities in their campaign to the league title run in 2019-20.

“I see the mentality. Just keep fighting until the end,” Salah told TNT. “We did it this game, last game and the game before. It’s something positive.

“Of course, we have like a new team, six or seven new players in the starting line. They are learning a lot and they are really nice guys. There are similarities from 2019. I am sure we can do something special this year.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Salah.

“To score 200 goals, you only achieve this if you are a super, super special player,” Klopp told TNT. “I don’t know how often he’s saved us with a goal he scored in the right moment.

“Now that’s off (his) shoulders. When you are close to (a milestone) the mindset changes a little bit, because when you have 199 it is different to 198. Now we can go for the next 100.”

Salah became the fifth player to reach a double century for Liverpool, following Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), Gordon Hodgson (241) and Billy Liddell (228).

His goals have come in 327 appearances in all competitions, giving him a scoring rate of 0.61 goals per game — better than everyone but Hodgson (0.64 per game).

The goal was also his 150th in the Premier League, tied with Michael Owen for 10th on the all-time list since the league was inaugurated in 1992. Two of the Egyptian’s goals were for Chelsea.

“The most important thing is that we won the game. It was really tough,” Salah said. “When we win the game and I score goals it’s a great feeling. I’m happy for the record and for the team to win the game.”

