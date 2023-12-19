MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Toronto FC, Tyrese Spicer, M, Lipscomb. 2. Colorado Rapids, Wayne Frederick, M, Duke. 3. FC Dallas (from…

First Round

1. Toronto FC, Tyrese Spicer, M, Lipscomb.

2. Colorado Rapids, Wayne Frederick, M, Duke.

3. FC Dallas (from Inter Miami CF), Logan Farrington, F, Oregon St.

4. Colorado Rapids (from LA Galaxy), Kimani Stewart-Baynes, F, Maryland.

5. Austin FC, Nate Jones, D, Washington.

6. Chicago Fire FC, Bryan Dowd, G, Notre Dame.

7. D.C. United, Jacob Murrell, F, Georgetown.

8. New York City FC, Malachi Jones, F, Lipscomb.

9. Minnesota United, Hugo Bachrach, D, Indiana.

10. CF Montreal, Grayson Doody, D, UCLA.

11. Nashville SC (from Portland), Wyatt Meyer, D, California.

12. N.Y Red Bulls (from Colorado Rapids via Charlotte FC), Aidan O’Connor, D, Virginia

13. San Jose Earthquakes, Jamar Ricketts, D, CS Northridge.

14. Charlotte FC (from Colorado Rapids via NY Red Bulls), Tyger Smalls, F, Loyola Marymount.

15. Inter Miami (from FC Dallas), Yannick Bright, M, New Hampshire.

16. Real Salt Lake (from Vancouver), Matthew Bell, F, Marshall.

17. St. Louis City (from Nashville SC), Hosei Kijima, F, Wake Forest.

18. Real Salt Lake, Jose (Kevin) Bonilla, D, Portland.

19. Atlanta United, Jayden Hibbert, G, UConn.

20. Minnesota (from New England), Marcus Caldeira, F, West Virginia.

21. Orlando City (from Colorado Rapids via St. Louis City), Jeorgio Kocevski, M, Syracuse.

22. Sporting Kansas City, Ryan Schewe, G, Georgetown.

23. Seattle Sounders, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, D, Washington.

24. Miami (from Philadelphia Union), Ryan Carmichael, F, Hofstra.

25. Orlando City, Yutaro Tsukada, M, West Virginia

26. Houston Dynamo, Stephan Annor Gymafi, F, Virginia

27. FC Cincinnati, Brian Schafer, D, University of South Florida

28. Los Angeles FC, Jackson Lee, G, West Virginia

29. Columbus Crew, Jayden Da, F, Duquesne

Second Round

30. Toronto FC, Joey Maher, D, Indiana

31. Colorado Rapids (from Colorado), Bryant Farkarlun, M, University of Texas-Rio Grande

32. Inter Miami, Leo Afonso, F, Virginia

33. Atlanta (from LA Galaxy), Olu Oyegunle, D, Syracuse

34. Austin FC, Palmer Ault, M, Butler

35. Chicago Fire, Jason Shokalook, F, Akron

36. D.C. United, Brandon Parrish, M, Clemson

37. Real Salt Lake (from New York City FC), Damien Barker John, F, Louisville

38. Charlotte (from Minnesota United), Jahlane Forbes, D, Wake Forest

39. CF Montreal, Malik Henry, M, Akron

40. Portland Timbers, Kyle Linhares, M

41. Charlotte FC, Jacob Babalai, F, Portland

42. San Jose, Beau Leroux, M, San Jose State

43. NY Red Bulls, Anderson Rosa, D, Central Florida

44. FC Dallas, Turner Humphrey, D, Oregon State

45. Vancouver, Eliot Goldthorp, D, Hofstra

46. LA Galaxy (from Nashville SC), Ethan Brandt, G, Western Michigan

47. Real Salt Lake, Josh Jones, D, Louisville

48. Atlanta United, Javier Armas, D, Oregon State

49. DC United (from New England), Aldair Sanchez, D, Sacramento FC

50. St. Louis City, Kevin Carmichael, D, UC Berkley

51. Sporting Kansas City, Antino Lopez, D, Duke

52. Seattle, Antino Lopez, D, Duke

53. Philadelphia Union, Stas Korzeniowski, F

54. Orlando City, Filip Mirkvic, M, Pittsburgh

55. Houston Dynamo, Ousmane Sylla, M, Clemson

56. FC Cincinnati, Kenji Mboma Dem, F, Dayton

57. Los Angeles FC, Kenny Nielsen, D, Georgetown

58. Columbus Crew, Zach Zengue, M, Georgetown

Third Round

59. Toronto FC, Patrick McDonald, M Indiana

60. Colorado Rapids, Gunnar Studenhofft, F, Manhattan College

61. Inter Miami, Pep Cass, M, North Carolina Wilmington

62. LA Galaxy, Tucker Lepley, M, UCLA

63. Philadelphia (from Austin FC), Zachary Bohane, F, Stanford

64. Chicago Fire, Laurence Wootton, M, Ohio State

65. D.C. United, Nathan Crockford, G, Wisconsin

66. New York City FC, Taylor Calheira, F, University of Maryland Baltimore County

67. Minnesota United, Morris Duggan, D, Marshall

68. CF Montreal, Eli Conway, F, UCONN

69. Portland Timbers, Gage Guerra, F, University of Louisville

70. Charlotte FC, Nathan Richmond, M, Clemson

71. San Jose, Riley Lynch, F, Saint Mary’s

72. Atlanta (from NY Red Bulls), Shane de Flores, M, Stanford

73. FC Dallas, Mads Westergren, D, Southern Methodist

74. Vancouver, Nicholas Fleuruau Chateau, F, St. John’s

75. Nashville SC, Bryce, Boneau, M, Notre Dame

76. Real Salt Lake, Maximus Jennings, D, Georgetown

77. Atlanta United, Casper Mols, G, Kentucky

78. Minnesota (from New England), Babacar Niang, Wake Forest

79. St. Louis City, Brendan McSorley, F, Providence

80. Sporting Kansas City, Jonathon Robinson, D, Western Michigan

81. Seattle, Buba Fofanah, F, University of Portland

82. Philadelphia Union, Francesco Montali, G, Boston University

83. Orlando City, Riyon Tori, M, UNC Charlotte

84. Real Salt Lake (from Houston Dynamo), Ruben Mesalles, D, Duke

85. Toronto FC (from FC Cincinnati), Fletcher Bank, M, Stanford

86. CF Montreal (from Los Angeles FC), Carson Hodgson, M, Western Michigan

87. Columbus Crew, Luke Pruter, G, University of California-Irvine

