MLS SuperDraft Selections

|First Round
1. Toronto FC, Tyrese Spicer, M, Lipscomb.
2. Colorado Rapids, Wayne Frederick, M, Duke.
3. FC Dallas (from Inter Miami CF), Logan Farrington, F, Oregon St.
4. Colorado Rapids (from LA Galaxy), Kimani Stewart-Baynes, F, Maryland.
5. Austin FC, Nate Jones, D, Washington.
6. Chicago Fire FC, Bryan Dowd, G, Notre Dame.
7. D.C. United, Jacob Murrell, F, Georgetown.
8. New York City FC, Malachi Jones, F, Lipscomb.
9. Minnesota United, Hugo Bachrach, D, Indiana.
10. CF Montreal, Grayson Doody, D, UCLA.
11. Nashville SC (from Portland), Wyatt Meyer, D, California.
12. N.Y Red Bulls (from Colorado Rapids via Charlotte FC), Aidan O’Connor, D, Virginia
13. San Jose Earthquakes, Jamar Ricketts, D, CS Northridge.
14. Charlotte FC (from Colorado Rapids via NY Red Bulls), Tyger Smalls, F, Loyola Marymount.
15. Inter Miami (from FC Dallas), Yannick Bright, M, New Hampshire.
16. Real Salt Lake (from Vancouver), Matthew Bell, F, Marshall.
17. St. Louis City (from Nashville SC), Hosei Kijima, F, Wake Forest.
18. Real Salt Lake, Jose (Kevin) Bonilla, D, Portland.
19. Atlanta United, Jayden Hibbert, G, UConn.
20. Minnesota (from New England), Marcus Caldeira, F, West Virginia.
21. Orlando City (from Colorado Rapids via St. Louis City), Jeorgio Kocevski, M, Syracuse.
22. Sporting Kansas City, Ryan Schewe, G, Georgetown.
23. Seattle Sounders, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, D, Washington.
24. Miami (from Philadelphia Union), Ryan Carmichael, F, Hofstra.
25. Orlando City, Yutaro Tsukada, M, West Virginia
26. Houston Dynamo, Stephan Annor Gymafi, F, Virginia
27. FC Cincinnati, Brian Schafer, D, University of South Florida
28. Los Angeles FC, Jackson Lee, G, West Virginia
29. Columbus Crew, Jayden Da, F, Duquesne
|Second Round
30. Toronto FC, Joey Maher, D, Indiana
31. Colorado Rapids (from Colorado), Bryant Farkarlun, M, University of Texas-Rio Grande
32. Inter Miami, Leo Afonso, F, Virginia
33. Atlanta (from LA Galaxy), Olu Oyegunle, D, Syracuse
34. Austin FC, Palmer Ault, M, Butler
35. Chicago Fire, Jason Shokalook, F, Akron
36. D.C. United, Brandon Parrish, M, Clemson
37. Real Salt Lake (from New York City FC), Damien Barker John, F, Louisville
38. Charlotte (from Minnesota United), Jahlane Forbes, D, Wake Forest
39. CF Montreal, Malik Henry, M, Akron
40. Portland Timbers, Kyle Linhares, M
41. Charlotte FC, Jacob Babalai, F, Portland
42. San Jose, Beau Leroux, M, San Jose State
43. NY Red Bulls, Anderson Rosa, D, Central Florida
44. FC Dallas, Turner Humphrey, D, Oregon State
45. Vancouver, Eliot Goldthorp, D, Hofstra
46. LA Galaxy (from Nashville SC), Ethan Brandt, G, Western Michigan
47. Real Salt Lake, Josh Jones, D, Louisville
48. Atlanta United, Javier Armas, D, Oregon State
49. DC United (from New England), Aldair Sanchez, D, Sacramento FC
50. St. Louis City, Kevin Carmichael, D, UC Berkley
51. Sporting Kansas City, Antino Lopez, D, Duke
52. Seattle, Antino Lopez, D, Duke
53. Philadelphia Union, Stas Korzeniowski, F
54. Orlando City, Filip Mirkvic, M, Pittsburgh
55. Houston Dynamo, Ousmane Sylla, M, Clemson
56. FC Cincinnati, Kenji Mboma Dem, F, Dayton
57. Los Angeles FC, Kenny Nielsen, D, Georgetown
58. Columbus Crew, Zach Zengue, M, Georgetown
Third Round
59. Toronto FC, Patrick McDonald, M Indiana
60. Colorado Rapids, Gunnar Studenhofft, F, Manhattan College
61. Inter Miami, Pep Cass, M, North Carolina Wilmington
62. LA Galaxy, Tucker Lepley, M, UCLA
63. Philadelphia (from Austin FC), Zachary Bohane, F, Stanford
64. Chicago Fire, Laurence Wootton, M, Ohio State
65. D.C. United, Nathan Crockford, G, Wisconsin
66. New York City FC, Taylor Calheira, F, University of Maryland Baltimore County
67. Minnesota United, Morris Duggan, D, Marshall
68. CF Montreal, Eli Conway, F, UCONN
69. Portland Timbers, Gage Guerra, F, University of Louisville
70. Charlotte FC, Nathan Richmond, M, Clemson
71. San Jose, Riley Lynch, F, Saint Mary’s
72. Atlanta (from NY Red Bulls), Shane de Flores, M, Stanford
73. FC Dallas, Mads Westergren, D, Southern Methodist
74. Vancouver, Nicholas Fleuruau Chateau, F, St. John’s
75. Nashville SC, Bryce, Boneau, M, Notre Dame
76. Real Salt Lake, Maximus Jennings, D, Georgetown
77. Atlanta United, Casper Mols, G, Kentucky
78. Minnesota (from New England), Babacar Niang, Wake Forest
79. St. Louis City, Brendan McSorley, F, Providence
80. Sporting Kansas City, Jonathon Robinson, D, Western Michigan
81. Seattle, Buba Fofanah, F, University of Portland
82. Philadelphia Union, Francesco Montali, G, Bouston University
83. Orlando City, Riyon Tori, M, UNC Charlotte
84. Real Salt Lake (from Houston Dynamo), Ruben Mesalles, D, Duke
85. Toronto FC (from FC Cincinnati), Fletcher Bank, M, Stanford
86. CF Montreal (from Los Angeles FC), Carson Hodgson, M, Western Michigan
87. Columbus Crew, Luke Pruter, G, University of California-Irvine
