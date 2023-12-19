MLS SuperDraft Selections

First Round 1. Toronto FC, Tyrese Spicer, M, Lipscomb. 2. Colorado Rapids, Wayne Frederick, M, Duke. 3. FC Dallas (from…

First Round

1. Toronto FC, Tyrese Spicer, M, Lipscomb.

2. Colorado Rapids, Wayne Frederick, M, Duke.

3. FC Dallas (from Inter Miami CF), Logan Farrington, F, Oregon St.

4. Colorado Rapids (from LA Galaxy), Kimani Stewart-Baynes, F, Maryland.

5. Austin FC, Nate Jones, D, Washington.

6. Chicago Fire FC, Bryan Dowd, G, Notre Dame.

7. D.C. United, Jacob Murrell, F, Georgetown.

8. New York City FC, Malachi Jones, F, Lipscomb.

9. Minnesota United, Hugo Bachrach, D, Indiana.

10. CF Montreal, Grayson Doody, D, UCLA.

11. Nashville SC (from Portland), Wyatt Meyer, D, California.

12. N.Y Red Bulls (from Colorado Rapids via Charlotte FC), Aidan O’Connor, D, Virginia

13. San Jose Earthquakes, Jamar Ricketts, D, CS Northridge.

14. Charlotte FC (from Colorado Rapids via NY Red Bulls), Tyger Smalls, F, Loyola Marymount.

15. Inter Miami (from FC Dallas), Yannick Bright, M, New Hampshire.

16. Real Salt Lake (from Vancouver), Matthew Bell, F, Marshall.

17. St. Louis City (from Nashville SC), Hosei Kijima, F, Wake Forest.

18. Real Salt Lake, Jose (Kevin) Bonilla, D, Portland.

19. Atlanta United, Jayden Hibbert, G, UConn.

20. Minnesota (from New England), Marcus Caldeira, F, West Virginia.

21. Orlando City (from Colorado Rapids via St. Louis City), Jeorgio Kocevski, M, Syracuse.

22. Sporting Kansas City, Ryan Schewe, G, Georgetown.

23. Seattle Sounders, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, D, Washington.

24. Miami (from Philadelphia Union), Ryan Carmichael, F, Hofstra.

25. Orlando City, Yutaro Tsukada, M, West Virginia

26. Houston Dynamo, Stephan Annor Gymafi, F, Virginia

27. FC Cincinnati, Brian Schafer, D, University of South Florida

28. Los Angeles FC, Jackson Lee, G, West Virginia

29. Columbus Crew, Jayden Da, F, Duquesne

