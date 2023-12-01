Mets claim Tyler Heineman off waivers from Blue Jays and Cooper Hummel from Mariners

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Mets claimed catcher Tyler Heineman off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday and outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel from the Seattle Mariners.

Heineman, 32, hit .237 with three RBIs in 22 games for Pittsburgh and Toronto, which acquired him on April 30 for infielder Vinny Capra. Heineman was 8 for 29 (.276) with three RBIs this season for the Blue Jays. He started 2022 with Toronto, then was claimed off waivers by the Pirates that May 16.

He has a .218 average with one homer and 15 RBIs in part of four seasons that included time with Miami (2019) and San Francisco (2020).

Hummel, 29, was 2 for 23 (.087) this season for Seattle, which acquired him from Arizona on Nov. 17 last year. He made his major league debut in 2022 and hit .176 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 66 games for the Diamondbacks.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.