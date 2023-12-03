Live Radio
Mavericks make NBA history with 30-0 run in fourth quarter against Thunder

The Associated Press

December 3, 2023, 12:20 AM

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks’ 30-0 run Saturday night was good enough for NBA history, just not for a victory.

The Mavericks’ run in the fourth quarter against Oklahoma City was the l ongest without allowing a basket in the play-by-play era, which dates to 1996-97.

The run lasted from 11:09 remaining in the game until 4:18, carrying Dallas from a 111-87 deficit into a 117-111 lead. But the Thunder regained control and won 126-120.

The NBA said the previous record was a 29-0 run by Cleveland against Milwaukee on Dec. 6, 2009.

