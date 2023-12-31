Mason Marchment has 3 goals and an assist in Stars’ 8-1 rout of Blackhawks

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had three goals and an assistand the Dallas Stars routed the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on…

DALLAS (AP) — Mason Marchment had three goals and an assistand the Dallas Stars routed the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Sunday night to complete a two-game set.

Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists and Roope Hintz, Ryan Suter, Craig Smith and Sam Steel also scored. The Stars, one point out of first place in the Central Division, matched a season high in goals in their sixth consecutive home victory, two nights after topping Chicago 5-4 in overtime at American Airlines Center after trailing 2-0.

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves to improve to 11-2-2. He made his seventh consecutive start since Jake Oettinger went down with a lower-body injury early in Dallas’ game Dec. 15.

Marchment’s first goal came on the power play midway through the second period for a 5-0 lead. He scored at 14:29 of the third and completed his first hat trick of the season with 1:02 to play on a goal that caromed off the leg of Chicago’s Jarred Tinordi.

“It’s happening all around the league. Teams are coming back. That was something we said going out in the third that we want to keep the foot on the pedal,” said Marchment, whose only previous NHL hat trick came in February 2022 for Florida. “And I thought we did a great job.”

Smith, Suter and Seguin scored in the first period’s final nine minutes as Dallas, which went into play ranked 25th in the NHL with a minus-7 scoring differential in the opening period, matched its season high for first-period goals.

“The main thing that we wanted to fix from the previous night was not to get in a hole and chase the game,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “That first period kind of set the tone for the rest of the night.”

Philipp Kurashev scored for the Blackhawks. They have lost 11 consecutive road games (0-10-1) and have the second-fewest points in the NHL at 24.

Connor Bedard, Chicago’s 18-year-old star, assisted on the power-play goal 39 seconds into the third period for his rookie-leading 33rd point.

Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 32 shots. He was replaced almost five minutes into the third period by Arvid Soderblom, who gave up two goals on 10 shots.

“My only hope from a game like today is we just finally hammer it through our thick heads of how we’re going to need to play,” said Nick Foligno, a veteran on a young Chicago roster. “And that is not it. It’s just not who we are. That’s not a winning team. That’s just a team hoping.”

Hintz had a hat trick Friday and scored again 4:46 into the third period Sunday for his team-high 15th of the season.

Chicago’s Tyler Johnson didn’t return for the third period in the second consecutive game that the Blackhawks lost a forward during play.

The Blackhawks are 0-17-1 when allowing more than three goals.

