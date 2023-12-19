Mary Earps wins prestigious BBC award after helping England reach the Women’s World Cup final

SALFORD, England (AP) — The growing popularity of England’s women’s soccer team among the British public was underlined Tuesday when…

SALFORD, England (AP) — The growing popularity of England’s women’s soccer team among the British public was underlined Tuesday when goalkeeper Mary Earps was voted as the BBC’s sports personality of the year for 2023.

Earps, a star for England in its run to the Women’s World Cup final in August, follows teammate Beth Mead in winning the award. Mead was the top scorer at the European Championship won by the English on home soil last year.

Earps, who plays her club soccer for Manchester United, kept three clean sheets at the World Cup, saved a penalty in the 1-0 loss to Spain in the final and was awarded the Golden Glove for the best goalkeeper.

The public votes for the BBC award. No women’s soccer player had won the accolade before Mead.

Retired cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy were also on the shortlist for the prize in its 70th edition.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.