Marco Gonzales traded to Pirates, 2 days after he was acquired by Braves from Mariners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marco Gonzales’ time with the Atlanta Braves lasted just two days, ending when the pitcher was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates along with cash Tuesday night for a player to be named or cash.

Atlanta acquired the 31-year-old left-hander from the Seattle Mariners on Sunday night along with outfielder Jarred Kelenic, infielder Evan White and $4.5 million for right-handed pitchers Cole Phillips and Jackson Kowar.

Gonzales started 148 games over seven seasons with Seattle and had a 4.08 ERA during that time. He was 4-1 with a 5.22 ERA in 10 games last season before surgery to relieve pressure on a nerve in his left arm. He’s expected to be ready for the start of spring training.

Gonzales is owed a $12 million salary for 2024. The first trade triggered a $250,000 assignment bonus.

