Man United’s Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw injured in Champions League game against Bayern Munich

The Associated Press

December 12, 2023, 6:48 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were injured as Manchester United was eliminated from the Champions League on Tuesday.

Maguire left the game in the first half of the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at Old Trafford and Shaw went off at halftime.

United manager Erik ten Hag later said it would take 24 hours to assess both players, as he prepares for Sunday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

Maguire appeared to injure his groin and was replaced by Jonny Evans in the 40th minute after signaling he could not play on. The England center back pulled up unchallenged and looked in discomfort as he clutched the inside of his left leg.

Ten Hag quickly instructed Evans to warm up as Maguire was treated by one of the team’s physios.

He came back onto the field, but was still holding his groin and waved to the dugout that he could not carry on.

The defender has recently battled his way back into Ten Hag’s plans after being stripped of the captaincy and pushed to the fringes of United’s squad.

Shaw added to United’s concerns when he was taken off at halftime and replaced by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

